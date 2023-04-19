Home page World

Activists of the “last generation” want to paralyze Berlin with protests and blockades from Wednesday. The climate stickers advise leaving the car at home.

Update from April 19, 3:20 p.m.: After it was still quiet in Berlin in the morning, the first demonstrations and protest marches of the “last generation” are now beginning in the capital. There is currently an unannounced demo in the Jannowitz Bridge and Bethaniendamm area, the Berlin Traffic Information Center reported on Twitter. Road blockades would cause traffic jams in the “entire area”. Accordingly, the BVG stopped the regular bus service for a short time.

How daily mirror reported that around 100 activists were out and about in the Strausberger Platz area. Around 30 demonstrators would also move across Köpenicker Strasse.

“Last generation” wants to paralyze Berlin – police are preparing

Update from April 19, 2:43 p.m.: The climate movement “Last Generation” announced that it would paralyze Berlin from Wednesday. In the coming days, the protests should initially focus on the government district. “We have something big planned in Berlin,” the group announced in a lecture on Wednesday evening. The police are preparing for possible blockades in the capital. It’s still quiet though.

Two policewomen ride through the government district. Activists from the “Last Generation” group are planning disruptive and blocking actions there today. © Annette Riedl/dp

You have to be able to “react to dynamic situations as quickly as possible,” said the police union (GdP) to the German Press Agency (dpa). In order to keep an eye on the camp of climate adhesives in Invalidenpark, duty rosters were “thrown overboard” and emergency services “were alerted to duty”.

Klima-Kleber in Berlin: This is what the schedule of the “last generation” looks like

Update from April 19, 11:04 am: It still seems quiet in Berlin. The climate stickers of the group “last generation” had announced as “many road blockades as possible” in advance. This type of protest action by the “last generation” meets with massive criticism and hatred. They have to face legal consequences for doing so. Only on Tuesday were climate adhesives again sentenced to imprisonment by the district court in Heilbronn for coercion. However, activists of the “Last Generation” are sticking to their blocking actions.

“The anger of the population is great because of a single traffic jam. I’m thinking how big the anger will be among the population if there isn’t enough food on the grocery shelves,” said Carla Hinrichs, spokeswoman for the “Last Generation” in an interview with Deutschlandfunk (Dlf) on Wednesday morning. “It confirms what I have to do. shake up society”.

The Berlin police are preparing for blockades by the group “Last Generation” in Berlin. Details of police action plans are initially unknown. In the meantime, Deutsche Bahn has announced strikes on Friday (April 21) from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. In the capital, the S-Bahn, regional and long-distance traffic are affected. However, subways, trams, buses and ferry lines run by Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

On Thursday (April 20) and Friday (April 21) the first street blockades of the “Last Generation” are to take place in Berlin city center.

A meeting in front of the Brandenburg Gate is planned for Sunday (April 23) at 3 p.m.

The “city shutdown” in Berlin is planned for Monday (April 24). Various actions are planned, mainly in the Berlin government district.

Climate adhesive in Berlin: “Last Generation” presents the first protest plan

April 19 update at 9:34 am: Climate activists from the group “Last Generation” want to paralyze Berlin indefinitely. Actions are planned in the city center and in the government district from Wednesday to Friday. Sunday there should be a rally at the Brandenburg Gate. 800 activists have registered for the actions in Berlin.

The “Last Generation” explained on Twitter that they were invited to a brunch in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Then a program with speeches and information would start at 10 a.m. Apparently, the actions of the climate activists only start then. The Berlin police have so far not reported any protests on Wednesday morning.

According to her own statements, Carla Hinrichs, spokeswoman for the “Last Generation”, is in court this Wednesday. Apparently she has to answer to the Ministry of Transport for an action. “In 2020, I chained myself to the Department of Transportation with others,” wrote Hinrichs on Twitter on Wednesday morning. The activist denounces the failure of the ministry. “We protest and stand trial. They destroy everything we have and get away with it?”

Minister of Transport Wissing criticizes protest actions in Berlin: “This group has never sought dialogue with me”

Update from April 19, 8:09 a.m.: Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has accused the activists of the “last generation” of a lack of willingness to talk. “This group has never sought a dialogue with me,” said the FDP politician to the news portal The Pioneer. “But we should treat each other with respect and consider that the other side could also be right.” He would like good suggestions to be worked out together. “A transport policy that divides this society and leads to extremists moving into parliament would not be good policy.”

Criticism also comes from Berlin’s climate protection senator Bettina Jarasch (Greens). “I have every sympathy for young people who are afraid of the future because we are running out of time when it comes to climate protection,” said Jarasch daily mirror. When it comes to climate protection, however, it must be about becoming faster with very specific measures and finding majorities. She demanded that climate activists ensure that no other people would be endangered by the protest. “And if criminal offenses are committed, they must of course be prosecuted,” said Jarasch.

Climate protests for radical climate change in Berlin: “Last generation” wants to paralyze the capital indefinitely

Update from April 19, 7:42 a.m.: Starting today, Wednesday, the climate protection movement “Last Generation” is planning protest actions in Berlin. As is so often the case, details are not known. However, more than 800 demonstrators in the government district are said to be “peaceful civil resistance against the destructive course of the federal government”. In addition, the group, which is known for its sticking actions on the streets, invites you to a brunch including protest training. The latter will also be offered on Thursday, with attendees learning how to speak up non-violently and decisively for the demands of the “last generation,” the group said on Twitter.

The “Last Generation” is also publicly promoting a bicycle demo on Sunday via the A100, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Frankfurter Allee. Other movements such as “Fridays for Future”, “Greenpeace” or “Extinction Rebellion” are also involved here. The program also includes a protest concert from 1 p.m. on the Autobahn near the Tempelhof S-Bahn station and from 3 p.m. a registered meeting at the Brandenburg Gate.

“Last Generation” climate sticker to drivers: “Please don’t use the Autobahn”

First report from April 18th: Munich/Berlin – In the coming days, there could be significant traffic jams and obstructions in Germany’s capital. Climate activists of the “last generation” want to paralyze Berlin from Wednesday (April 19) in order to push through their demands for a more radical climate change.

“We can now communicate with the public again in advance and say: Hey, we’ll be on the streets for the next few days. Please use local public transport, please don’t use the Autobahn,” warned Carla Hinrichs, spokeswoman for the movement, at the press conference on Tuesday (April 18).

Climate adhesives want to paralyze Berlin – with superglue in their luggage

According to the information, blockades are initially planned in the government district from Wednesday, and from Monday (April 24) there will be protests throughout the city – for an indefinite period of time. More than 800 participants have so far registered for the blockade on the “Last Generation” website. They only want to stop when the federal government gives in to their demands. In addition to the establishment of a company council, this also includes the end of the use of fossil fuels such as oil, coal or gas in Germany by 2030.

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

What exactly is planned where is not announced by the group for the time being. The website of the climate movement at least mentions street blockades, protest marches and training sessions to prepare the participants for longer periods of detention and prison stays. A packing list for the protest days is also provided – including superglue.

The Berlin police are preparing for the protests, said a spokeswoman at the request of the German Press Agency (dpa). However, details on the operational planning cannot be given. In Berlin, preventive detention is possible for up to 48 hours. All activists are aware of this, Hinrichs admitted.

Police union criticizes protest by climate stickers as “guerrilla actions”

The police union (GdP) sharply criticized the “last generation”. So far, the police have spent around 300,000 working hours on the actions. The GdP accused the demonstrators of “guerrilla actions” and “extremist ideas”. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, on the other hand, sees no evidence of extremism in the group.

The sticking actions and street blockades of the “last generation” cause dissatisfaction, especially among drivers. The Greens are also keeping their distance. “Protests like the last generation do, where they end up getting on the nerves of normal people in their everyday lives, they hinder them, that doesn’t have much to do with cause and effect. People don’t understand that either, and in my opinion that’s counterproductive in the end,” said Green Party leader Katharina Dröge.

The climate movement “Fridays for Future” also wants to take to the streets in Berlin on Friday – on the occasion of the FDP party conference. Recently there was clear criticism from “Fridays for Future” about the protests of the “last generation”. (kas/dpa)