Of: George Anastasiadis

Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on the new blockade action by the last generation in Munich and the permission of the protest by the district administration department. © Matthias Balk/dpa/Klaus Haag



With their climate protest, the “last generation” turned Munich’s city center into a huge traffic jam on Monday morning. The police could not prevent the action. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

No, that was not a great moment for the democratic constitutional state: climate radicals openly announced last week that they would paralyze the Munich Stachus on Monday. The police were promptly on site with a hundred people, but they could not prevent the violation of the law – because the green-led Munich district administration department (KVR) had previously declared the blockade as a (permitted) demonstration as a precaution.

In Munich, the entire city center turned into one never-ending traffic jam. No wonder that the commuters, on whose backs the “last generation” staged their protests, shook their heads at the police officers who had been standing around doing nothing for so long.

The wrong sign of riot troops trampling on the rule of law

Why is the rule of law allowed to be presented in this way? The process will still have to be worked out in order to draw the right conclusions for the future: It seems at least rather naïve that the KVR approved the blockade on the condition that the activists do not stick themselves – although they had clearly announced that they would do just that . A pleasant side effect for the rebels of the “last generation”: Their sticking action, which had previously always been a criminal offence, is now becoming a misdemeanor (because they stuck themselves after all) with a minor fine, because legally it’s just a violation of demonstration requirements.

But that is the fundamentally wrong signal to the riot squad, which tramples on the rule of law and its rules and is becoming more and more radical in their cat-and-mouse game with society. Those who block airports and – like yesterday – motorways hit the lifelines of a society based on the division of labor and harass the hard-working people who keep our country running with their work. The authorities are concerned that left-wing extremists, who are less concerned with the climate than with overcoming the system, i.e. our free-democratic basic order, have long since mingled with the idealists.

