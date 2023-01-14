Home page World

The climate activists of the group “Last Generation” are also active in Austria. In Vienna, there was now a scandal: road blockers brought a man to freak out.

Vienna – It is the morning of January 11th, rush hour traffic dominates the streets of Vienna. Cars are crowding, everyone has to go to work or to an appointment. The Wiener Gurtel, the main artery of the city’s traffic control system, is, as usual, full of cars – nothing works anymore. However, the reason on this Wednesday morning is not only the large number of vehicles, but rather a protest by the group “Last Generation”, which brings the flow of rolling caravans to a standstill on the Vienna tar.

“Last generation” fights for the climate – the reactions have always been mixed

“Last generation” – some support their goals, others hate them, that’s how you could casually sum it up. The group of climate activists, which operates worldwide, has been using drastic methods for months to draw attention to the changes in nature caused by climate change. The group made a name for itself with attacks on various works of art. Not only various foods were used, but also glue, with which the activists attached themselves to corresponding masterpieces.

Escalation in rush-hour traffic: man towed activists yelling from Wiener Gurtel

At the moment, the eyes of the inclined observer are probably resting on the North Rhine-Westphalian hamlet of Lützerath, where climate demonstrators are going on the barricades for a moratorium on clearance. But the everyday struggle of the members of “Last Generation” continues. The Austrian fraction of the group now boasts of having “completely blocked” the Vienna belt. Although they were taken away the day before, “we’re back on the street today,” the group wrote on Twitter. The accompanying video proves that not everyone is enthusiastic about it. It shows a man pulling demonstrators off the street with loud clamor.

The members of “Last Generation”, who are blocking a pedestrian crossing, remain stubborn, so the man tries to kick the activists away. The recordings show how great the potential for escalation of the protest actions is. It was not for nothing that a large number of police officers were present during the blockade of the Vienna Belt, as attacks only occurred during a road blockade in Cologne last week. To what extent the Ausraster in Austria has led to injuries or consequences is uncertain to date.