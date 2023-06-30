Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

The climate activists of the last generation cause quite a few deployments. But they will be billed for them. And the sum has it all.

Wiesbaden – The climate activists of the last generation have been causing a sensation for months. Again and again they stick to German roads and now also to car tires. This causes traffic jams and waiting times. Much to the annoyance of many drivers and commuters. With their actions, the activists are always the trigger for operations. Regardless of whether it’s the fire brigade or the police, the emergency services have had to move out one or the other time because of the actions of the climate stickers.

Hesse is now taking action against it. Because the federal state charges the activists for the operations they cause, according to the Wiesbaden Ministry of the Interior. The total costs amount to a total of 28,285 euros. These fees are arguably funded primarily by donations because, as can be seen in the group’s Transparency Report, most of Latter Generation’s money comes from donations.

Air-conditioning stickers must be able to hold their own: inserts will be charged for

This includes, for example, the fees for the solvent, which is needed to get people off the streets. But costs for chisels, cherry pickers or chainsaws can also be calculated. For example, there are costs for doctors and ambulances when clearing forests, for ropes off the motorway, for safety cushions and turntable ladders for the fire brigade. Again and again activists are arrested. There are additional fees for transport, meals and the adhesion test.

Last-generation climate glue: lawsuits against payments

In the past three years, police charges have been raised against climate activists in a total of 210 cases in Hesse. However, not all of them have been paid yet. Because the last generation has often appealed through lawyers. In 2023 alone, there have been 19 cases in which legal proceedings are pending.

Police officers loosen the hand of a climate activist that was glued to the street in Marburg. © Nadine Weigel/dpa/archive image

“The risks for our society and the world are too high, so we are taking personal risks with our peaceful civil resistance,” explains Irene von Drigalski, a spokeswoman for the last generation. The group cannot understand why the costs of climate damage are not charged to those who cause them.

Air-conditioning adhesives have to bear costs – deployments are also charged for in other cases

But it is not only the climate activists who are billed for their assignments. Amounts are also due in cases of, for example, false alarms, disturbances, arrest or towing away. The technical police headquarters will check whether fees can be charged, taking into account the financial situation of the person liable to pay the fee. (Anna-Lena Kiegerl/dpa)