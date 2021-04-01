With the soybean and corn harvest gaining momentum, it is expected that in the next few days it will be stable, but as of next week the rains will return, with very important accumulations in the south of the agricultural area.

This was reported in the Agroclimatic Outlook Report prepared by the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange.

At the beginning of the first stage of the outlook, from April 1 to 7, somewhat low minimum temperatures will be observed, as a result of the entry of maritime winds in the preceding days, with the risk of frost over the entire west and in some points the mountains Pampas, although without reaching its extreme north.

The winds from the tropics will return quickly, producing moderately high temperatures over the north of the agricultural area, while the center and south will see records somewhat below normal, due to the entry of marine air.

In parallel, se will produce rainfall with its focus on the Northeast of the agricultural area, and scarce values ​​over most of the rest.

At the beginning of the second week, from April 8 to 15, the tropical winds will continue to blow, accentuating the rise in temperature, with high maximums in the north of the agricultural area, but without being able to spread towards the center and south of its extension, which will observe typical records of early autumn, due to the entry of marine air.

At the same time, the step of the storm front that, in the initial phase of its journey, will produce abundant rainfall over the south of the agricultural area, moderate, on the center, and scarce, on the north.

Along with the front, the southerly winds will advance, causing a moderate thermal decline over most of the agricultural area, although with little risk of frost.