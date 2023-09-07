EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The world that the grandparents knew little or nothing resembles the current one. If climate change was mentioned then it was almost like a legend; the monster in the closet Today it is such a tangible reality that it scares. In Latin America, one of the regions that emits the least greenhouse gases, extreme weather events went from an average of 28 per year between 1980 and 1999 to 53 per year in the last two decades; affecting nearly 3 million more people. Deforestation, the loss of biodiversity and the rise in sea level reveal two realities: that the world has changed and it is time to adapt to it and that global commitments are increasingly urgent to lock the monster in the closet.

“Adapting allows several measures at the same time,” explains Ricardo Estrada, one of the authors of the latest Report on the Economy and Development (RED) of CAF-Bank for Sustainable Development of Latin America and the Caribbean. “An adaptation measure can bring with it tools for mitigating the impact and local development. The promotion, for example, of mangrove barriers against the rise in sea level, is a conservation policy and also fulfills the function of mitigating, it can generate local economic development and, at the same time, they give security to the investor ”, he adds. In the absence of these precautions, climate change could push between 2.4 million and 5.8 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean into extreme poverty by 2030. “We know that this is a region with many unresolved problems and with meager growth, but it is also a region that has many resources to find solutions”, added Ernesto Schargrodsky, co-author.

The RED, which is presented this Thursday in Santa Marta, on the Colombian Caribbean coast, scans the continent and takes a current photograph of the region that allows us to predict what the coming years will be like. The study indicates that the average temperature until 2040 will be around 1°C higher than between 1985 and 2014. Less precipitation is also expected in northern South America, the Caribbean, Central America, part of the Amazon, northeastern Brazil, central and southern Chile and southern Argentina. This will result, they say, in arid climates throughout the continent, with the exception of the coasts of Peru and Ecuador.

“Countries need, first of all, better diagnoses of what is happening in their territory,” says Pablo Brassiolo, co-author of the study, entitled Global challenges, regional solutions: Latin America and the Caribbean facing the climate and biodiversity crisis. “The figures we saw account for the difference in the impact of climate change. It’s different depending on where you live and what you do. Public policies have to take into account these differences”.

In Colombia, for example, awareness of how climate change affects is very present in the population. Nine out of ten Colombians demand stricter climate policies, according to a survey by the European Investment Bank, published this Monday. 94% of Colombians say they feel the effects of climate change in their daily lives, and 67% say that it affects them a lot.

“It is affecting us all”

“With this publication we want to highlight the need to integrate these policies with those that promote economic growth and social inclusion, which can give rise to complementarities and tensions that need to be managed jointly,” said Sergio Díaz-Granados, CAF’s executive president. at the opening of the event. “The world urgently needs climate, food and social solutions, this reality is affecting us all.”

With a land area that represents 16% of the world total, the region is home to an enormous variety of the world’s known species: 33% mammals, 35% reptiles, 41% birds and 50% amphibians. . In the region with the greatest environmental richness in the world, experts say, why not look for those solutions in nature?

This type of adaptation strategy includes sustainable agriculture practices, which are also usually cost-effective strategies, and actions as varied as the restoration and conservation of natural covers, the recovery of coastal ecosystems, the development of urban green spaces or the use of natural barriers. , like the ones named by Estrada. The region is, along with Africa, the one with the highest proportion of nature-based adaptation initiatives.

For these measures to grow, however, it is necessary to rethink climate finance. Almost all of what is invested goes to mitigation projects, with less than 10% dedicated to adaptation, despite the fact that just for 58 countries to get used to warming it takes around 70,000 million dollars every year. The low investment in this portfolio is due to the fact that the financing is subordinated to credits and the financial profitability of the projects, which adaptation measures do not usually generate in the same way. “Developed countries, which are usually the ones that contribute the most funds, do not bet on adaptation because the greatest benefit is local and remains in the communities,” argues Brassiolo.

The star example of these alternatives is the carbon market. The experts give an example to Mexico and Colombia, two countries that have taxes on the use of some types of fossil fuels, but allow companies to partially or totally substitute the payment of the tax for the purchase of these bonds. “What has to be shielded, also with the legislation, is that these spaces are truly preserved thanks to that payment,” Brassiolo narrates. “If the forest for which certain emissions are being offset had been reforested without the financing, it will not be an effective measure.”

Another of the great challenges for the three experts is to eliminate energy price subsidies, which they estimate represent 1% of regional GDP. “It is probably an unpopular measure, but a necessary one. The energy transition goes through this”, adds Brassiolo. The key, he asserts, is robust governance that prioritizes the 2030 Agenda.

The presentation of the RED was made after the Finanzas en Común Summit held in Cartagena de Indias between September 4 and 6. The event brought together development banks from around the world, which have played a crucial role in the fight against poverty and climate change. “Development banks do not have to compete with each other, but rather create an ecosystem from which Latin Americans benefit,” said Carolina España, executive vice president of CAF. “The roadmap is clear: global challenges, regional solutions,” concluded Schargrodsky.