“Soils, origin of food” is the motto of the world soil day 2022. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, this date tries to raise awareness of the importance of this essential resource for human life on the planet and that we too often take for granted. This is a serious mistake that joins many others, in what the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has come to describe as a “suicide war against nature”.

The ground is the cradle of even the 95% of the food consumed on the planet. It is a key element for our survival, but we do not pay attention to it because we believe that, like air or water, it is something that will always be there and that it is renewed without problems, but it is not like that. According to UN data, salinization alone—the increase in salt levels in the soil—makes 1.5 million hectares of farmland unavailable each year.

Agriculture and livestock not only suffer from climate change, but also contribute to their existence with around 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions

Soil harbors vast natural resources: there are more living organisms in a tablespoon of soil than there are people living on planet earth. However, increasing pressure on natural resources to feed humanity represents a growing threat to it.

It is estimated that by 2050 we will need to produce 60% more food to feed the world population. However, the increase in the planet’s temperature and the phenomena associated with it, such as the loss of biodiversity, salinization and others, mean that the capacity for food production decreases. For every degree that the earth’s temperature rises, that capacity will decrease by at least 5%. In addition, agriculture and livestock not only suffer from climate change, but also contribute to their existence with around 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

These data are the basis of the main conclusion of the United Nations Food Systems Summit in 2021: these food systems – the way we produce, process, distribute and consume food – are in crisis and need profound reform to make them sustainable, that is, capable of continuing to produce in a context of climate change; and to be resilient – ​​having the ability to withstand economic shocks such as those of the war in Ukraine.

For the reform of food systems we need a political will that has to be translated into investments that make change possible, such as funding for research that allows the development of natural and organic agriculture that makes careful and sustainable use of the soil.

This new agriculture, which technicians call climate-smart agriculture, will also be agriculture that is more resilient to economic and social turbulence. In addition, it would be less dependent on synthetic fertilizers made at the nitrogen and phosphorus phase.

In other words, if we took better care of our soils, our agriculture would not depend on the production of fertilizers in Russia and the Ukraine, and the war that takes place in these would not pose such a high risk to guarantee global food security. And, specifically, food security in Latin America and the Caribbean, where the price of chemical fertilizers has doubled as a result of the conflict, with the consequent impact on the increase in the price of the basic food basket.

The work of scientific research institutions such as the CGIAR makes it possible to develop from improved seeds to new cultivation methods and good practices that contribute to taking care of the health of the soils and thus guarantee the resilience and sustainability of agri-food systems and actors.

But in order for these scientific innovations to become concrete, practical and applicable projects, and for them to transcend from the laboratory to the farm, it is crucial to create solid scientific knowledge transmission chains and in which no link is missing, that is: no partner.

This means that the work of scientific institutions has to be connected with producer organizations, the private sector, academia and, above all, governments, which can determine that a good agricultural practice or an improved seed is within the reach of any farmer thanks to public policy programs. We need this chain to effectively take care of our soils and guarantee that food security is an effective right for all and not a privilege for a few.

Joaquin Lozano He is the Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the CGIAR Research Center for the Sustainable Management of Natural Resources.

