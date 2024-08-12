Climate-smart agriculture, also known as climate-resilient agriculture, is an integrated approach to managing agricultural land and preparing agricultural systems to respond effectively to climate change.

The UAE has made significant strides in developing climate-smart agricultural practices.

Adopting sustainable and climate-smart agricultural patterns

The agricultural sector in the UAE has developed significantly since 1971, and the country has made great efforts over the past years to build an agricultural sector that is more capable of contributing to the food security system, by adopting sustainable and climate-smart agricultural patterns that are based entirely on innovative technologies and solutions such as protected agriculture.

Soilless farming (hydroponics)

Organic farming, vertical farming, net house farming, and providing sustainable solutions by reusing recycled water in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural Innovation Center opened in 2014

The state opened the Agricultural Innovation Center in 2014 with the aim of keeping pace with developments in the agricultural sector and its sustainability in the state by innovating modern agricultural technologies, conducting research, and providing consultations in the agricultural field.

sustainable food production

In 2018, the UAE launched the National Food Security Strategy 2051, with the aim of developing a comprehensive national system based on the foundations of enabling sustainable food production, through the use of modern technologies and techniques, and enhancing local production.

The world’s largest food technology challenge

In 2019, the UAE launched the largest food technology challenge in the world, with the aim of exploring the next decade of innovations and technologies that will change traditional agricultural practices efficiently and sustainably, in addition to developing innovative solutions for food production and management in the UAE.