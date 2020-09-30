David Legates (3rd from left of photo) during a climate debate in Washington (USA), April 14, 2016 (KRIS CONNOR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

The last appointment of a conservative or climate skeptic in the USA ten days ago, it is that of David legates, professor of geography at the University of Delaware. He became deputy director of the NOAA : the national agency for atmospheric and oceanic observation. He does not deny the ongoing climate change, but he does not see the responsibility of fossil fuels. It must be said that David Legates is closely linked to Heartland Institute, a think tank funded by oil producers.

After the NASA, NOAA is one of the world’s most powerful research agencies on climate change. It has 11,000 employees, a budget of over $ 5 billion. With these colossal resources, it has installed several thousand ocean measurement beacons, it can charter planes that go to the heart of cyclones to collect data to better predict their progress but also better understand their formation. The work of its scientists has contributed enormously to the reports of the international group of climate experts, the IPCC. The arrival of this new boss sparked an outcry within the agency. He intends to orient his work more on the weather than on climatology.

There too Donald Trump appointed a politician with no scientific training two years ago as administrator, Jim Bridenstine, who said they did not believe in man-made climate change. But, he reconsidered his words at the time of his hearing before the Senate. He has since reoriented the agency’s budgets a lot towards the conquest of space: the return to the Moon in 2024, Mars. Expensive destinations but less inconvenient than climate research for the American president.

For NASA orUnited States Environment Agency (EPA), the director can actually be changed through a political alternation. But David Legates’ position at NOAA is protected by the Staff Regulations, who cannot afford these kinds of changes. This is also why this latest appointment worries climate scientists even more.