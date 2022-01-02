Climate Siv Knudsen, 35 ,’s carbon footprint is so mind-boggling that it’s hard to believe – It’s a secret in a few simple instructions

The old sweater purchased recycled is Siv Knudsen’s credit garment. Picture of Pasila last spring.

Snowboarder Siv Knudsen says it wouldn’t always be possible to staple, but it’s rewarding to see what an individual can accomplish for the climate and the environment. Knudsen’s carbon footprint is less than a third of the average carbon footprint of Finns. Now he explains how that is possible.

Newly snowboarder Siv Knudsen, 35, found an essay written in pencil that he had done in the ninth grade of elementary school.

“The point is, I could have written it today. At the time, we were only talking about the greenhouse effect and not about climate change. ”