However, the results of the recent report do not mean that the current form of economic growth can be continued indefinitely, says Saara Tamminen, Sitra’s leading expert.

Ambitious Climate action and economic growth are not mutually exclusive, according to a report published by Sitra.

A team of researchers who compiled the Growth-positive zero-emission pathways to 2050 report found evidence from modeling, research literature, and statistics that economic growth does not automatically increase climate emissions.

Sitra, for example, boosts economic growth in the European Union. Between 1990 and 2016, the EU economy grew by more than 50%, but CO2 emissions from fuel use fell by 25%.

The reduction in emissions was due to improved energy efficiency, the replacement of fossil fuels with cleaner forms of energy and the restructuring of the economy. According to Sitra, all this has been supported by political guidance.

According to Tamminen, the report says that an ambitious climate policy through investments in clean technology and improved productivity can support sustainable economic growth.

The research did not investigate the relationship between the use of natural resources and economic growth. Tamminen emphasizes that the report does not provide a fully comprehensive picture of the relationship between economic growth and sustainability challenges.

Report prepared by an international team of economists led by University College London (UCL) in the UK. E3-modeling, a company specializing in economic modeling, was involved.

UCL professor, environmental economist, who led the research Paul Ekins says that it is still possible to reach the 1.5 degree target set in the Paris Climate Agreement. According to Ekins, success requires both a policy that covers all sectors of the economy and the credible implementation of this policy for decades.

According to researchers, heating, transport and industry should be made to use zero-emission energy. Researchers also recommend a rapid cessation of coal energy use worldwide.

In addition, new technologies should also be used to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

According to the models, it will be easier to achieve the goal if population growth is slow, inequality is reduced, environmental policy is strengthened, technology develops rapidly and the countries of the world engage in extensive cooperation. The report also highlights global changes in diet and forest protection as measures.