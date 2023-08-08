The chairs in front of the door chatting until late at night is one of the usual images on summer days, an activity that, traditionally, has been called “being cool”. However, this is an impossible task in medium populations and not to mention large cities. Looking for the ‘cool’ is increasingly complicated with high daytime and nighttime temperatures that spread from north to south and from east to west.

In recent years, Spain has become accustomed to chaining heat waves. Last year, 42 days were counted under this official name, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). This 2023, only two heat waves have been registered, but “this week we will experience the most extreme of the summer,” Meteored experts highlight. Temperatures of 42 and 44 degrees will be reached during the day and above 25 degrees at night. “Only Galicia, the western Cantabrian coast and the Mediterranean will be spared,” says Aemet.

Turning on the air conditioning or plugging in the fan are the weapons to overcome the extreme heat of recent summers. Although not the entire population has access to these solutions, since, according to Eurostat data, nine out of 100 people are far from reaching the temperature of 25 degrees in summer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). “Energy poverty is also a problem in summer,” stresses the Red Cross.

In this sense, the phrase: “let’s go to the mall where there is air conditioning” is gaining more prominence. An oasis in the heat islands that cities have become with the advent of climate change. “A lot of people do it,” explains Ana Terra, a postdoctoral researcher in justice in climate change adaptation planning and implementation at the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3). “The key is that it is 25 or 27 degrees there and 40 degrees outside,” adds Javier Martín-Vide, professor of Physical Geography at the University of Barcelona and a specialist in Climatology. They are what experts call climate refuges.

See also Investments Finland's largest clean hydrogen production plant is planned in Lahti - the plant would produce fuel for heavy traffic and heat a large part of the city “It is a space that offers thermal comfort to the most vulnerable populations” Ana Terra Postdoctoral researcher in justice in the planning and implementation of adaptation to climate change at the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3)

«In Spain they were born in 2017 and 2018 in Barcelona», highlights Martín-Vide. Although, really, these spaces have always been there. “With this idea of ​​a climate refuge, people can know that they have places where they are not hot in summer or cold in winter,” explains Terra.

Barcelona, ​​pioneer



Although there is no official registry of climate refuges in Spain, Barcelona is the pioneering city in its implementation. “It is a space that offers thermal comfort to the most vulnerable populations,” explains Terra. In other words, they are spaces designed for children, the elderly or people with pre-existing pathologies, as well as the homeless or who live in buildings in poor condition.

However, they are not new infrastructures, but pre-existing spaces that have been rethought as shelters in addition to continuing with their original functions. “Although few are really,” says Josep Roca, emeritus professor at the School of Architecture of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. «You have to meet some minimums, it is not putting shelters anywhere. We are talking about health”, recalls Ana Terra.

Although there are no minimum standards, not everything goes as a refuge. “A shady street or a station are not, for example,” warns the Basque Center researcher. “In the first place, they should be located less than 300 meters from homes and workplaces that are not conditioned, especially in the most vulnerable neighborhoods,” Roca stresses.

In this sense, many Spanish cities have chosen to open schools, set up libraries or make civic centers available to the public, in the case of ‘inland’ infrastructures. “They can also be parks with a lot of shade,” explains Martín-Vide. But two more points must be met: that they have a good temperature and, above all, that there is access to free drinking water. “This is vital,” she adds.

Thus, Barcelona has extended its network to more than 200 centers throughout the city; Bilbao has enabled more than a hundred between exteriors and interiors; Vitoria identified 449 spaces and Malaga approved a motion in 2022 to launch a climate refuge plan.

“The problem is that few people know about them, although they are becoming more frequent,” says the B3C researcher. To overcome this barrier, the network of large cities facing the climate crisis ―baptized as the C40 Climate Leadership Group― recommends its implementation and that they make themselves known “before and during a heat wave through billboards, telephone applications or messages to the public. mobile phone”.

open 24 hours



However, this ignorance is not the only problem. “Access is restricted,” explains Martín-Vide. «Here in Barcelona -says Roca- the libraries are well equipped, but they close at two in the afternoon and, of course, they are closed on weekends or in the month of August».

These spaces set up during the vast majority of the day make it possible to avoid the hottest hours, but “these nights we are not going to drop below 25 degrees,” recalls the professor of Physical Geography at the University of Barcelona. Days that Aemet qualifies as tropical or torrid that generate thermal stress that can cause cardiovascular pathologies, respiratory diseases, lack of sleep and even effects on mental health. “This increases hospital admissions, morbidity and mortality,” he adds.

Between May 30 and September 4, according to an analysis by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), there were 61,672 deaths attributable to heat, 11,324 of them in Spain. “Yes, we must facilitate access to air conditioning for those who do not have or thermally insulate their homes, but we must not forget to offer social and health support to the most vulnerable,” warns Martín-Vide. “At night we have no more escape.”

The recommendation of health workers and doctors, if there is no other option, take a shower with lukewarm or cold water before going to bed to lower body temperature, check that all electrical devices are turned off because they generate heat, avoid alcohol, caffeine and spicy foods at night, as they increase body temperature; and opt for loose clothing, as tight clothing or pajamas trap hot air next to the body.