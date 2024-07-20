Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

An activist from the last generation has to serve a substitute prison sentence in Vienna. There she catches a contagious skin disease.

Vienna – The Climate Group “Last generation“ is known for her protest actions. This has not only led to a lot of criticism from drivers, but also legal consequences. The 27-year-old climate activist Anja Windl, who is also known as “climate-Shakira”, had to serve a substitute prison sentence.

“Climate Shakira” gets scabies in Austrian prison: “Really bad”

“That was really bad,” Windl told the PictureDuring her time in prison, she contracted scabies. “The rash was very itchy and red. It took several days before we got to the hospital. As a result, twelve people, including the police officers, became infected,” she said. As she told the Kronen Newspaper reported, the climate activists demanded medical treatment for a long time. She was released together with climate activist Laila Fuisz on Tuesday (16 July) after 42 days in custody.

Climate activist Anja Windl contracted scabies during her 42-day substitute prison sentence. © Georg Hochmuth/dpa

“It is almost impossible to be taken seriously here. We were increasingly struggling with a very itchy rash,” reported Windl. The psychology student was arrested because of a road blockade in Munich to a fine. As she could not pay the estimated sum of 10,000 euros, she had to go to prison, as reported. The German-born woman served her sentence in Vienna, as she was studying in Graz.

Scabies incident in prison: Last Generation activists become infected

The Picture Upon request, the Vienna State Police Directorate confirmed the scabies incident, “after several people in the Rossauer Lände police detention center (…) complained of itching and partially raised lesions on their bodies.” All necessary and facility-specific hygiene and therapy measures were “immediately initiated” “in order to enable treatment of those affected and to prevent further spread.”

Climate Shakira released from prison in Austria – next court date in Berlin

After her substitute detention, the activist, which was criticized just a few weeks ago because of a videowas picked up by several friends. “First we celebrated. I ate a vegan kebab and drank a cold beer,” she continued. However, she will soon have another legal hearing. On October 6, she will appear in court in Berlin, where she will have to answer for another blockade action. She is not afraid of going to prison again.

“There is simply too much at stake,” says the student. “I will definitely continue. On July 27th we will block several international airports. And I will be taking part in this in Austria.” The Last Generation Austria plans to take part in this protest on this day, as they announced on X (formerly Twitter). (vk)