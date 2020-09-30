By receiving the members of the Citizen’s Climate Convention in June, the President of the Republic undertook to take 146 of their 149 proposals. Three months later, this promise already seems to be gaining ground.

It was last June 29. In the gardens of the Elysee Palace, Emmanuel Macron received the 150 citizens of the Citizen’s Climate Convention, who came to present him with 149 proposals to fight against global warming in a spirit of social justice. “I made a commitment, I keep my word: 146 proposals out of the 149 that you formulated will be transmitted either to the government, or to the Parliament, or to the French people “, had launched the head of state. He had then formally rejected only three proposals, his “three jokers”, on the speed limit to 110 km / h, the tax on dividends or the modification of the preamble of the Constitution.

Three months later, the list of these jokers, scrupulously updated by the members of the Citizen’s Convention on the website of their association, has grown considerably according to the declarations of the ministers and the president. While the head of government, Jean Castex, received on Wednesday September 30 a delegation of citizens for, in the words of one of them, “a progress report (…) after numerous recent attacks” and that elected environmentalists denounce in The world a “unraveling”, franceinfo lists the threatened proposals.

The 5G moratorium

Proposal. Mindful of the growing carbon footprint of our digital consumption, the Citizens’ Convention proposed “from iEstablish a moratorium on the implementation of 5G pending the results of the 5G assessment on health and climate “. “We want, by 2025, digital technology to be a means to participate in the transition and not a tool which always contributes more to the increase in emissions”, they justified.

The statement. It was Emmanuel Macron who himself took charge of burying this proposal, on September 14, in front of an audience of digital entrepreneurs. “Yes, France will take the turn of 5G because it is the turning point of innovation, he said. I hear many voices rising up to explain to us that we should take up the complexity of contemporary problems by going back to the oil lamp! I don’t believe the Amish model [une communauté religieuse américaine hostile à la technologie] helps to solve the challenges of contemporary ecology. “

The end of domestic air links for feasible train journeys in less than 4 hours

Proposal. To limit the harmful effects of air transport, the citizens wanted prohibit internal connections “on lines where there is a low carbon alternative that is satisfactory in terms of price and time (on a journey of less than four hours)”.

The statement. This measure was one of the jokers not assumed as such by Emmanuel Macron during his speech on June 29 before the Convention. “When there is a TGV trip that is possible in two and a half hours or less, we do not continue the domestic routes with the plane. On the other hand, I saw that sometimes, in the debates, it was four o’clock, I think you have to know reason to keep “, he declared.

The ban on the construction of new airports and extensions

Proposal. To limit the growth of air traffic, the citizens wanted “prohibit the construction of new airports and the extension of existing airports”. “A recent decision shows that it is possible to act in this direction. Indeed, in February 2020, the Court of Appeal of England ruled illegal the construction project of a third runway for the airport of Heathrow (London), failing to take into account the climate commitments of the United Kingdom “, they justified.

The statement. Secretary of State for Transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari announced that“there will be sober extensions when necessary” July 1, 2020 on BFMTV.

The reduction in VAT on train tickets

Proposal. To encourage travel by train, a low-polluting means of transport, the citizens wanted “reduce VAT on train tickets from 10% to 5.5% “. “We want the train’s share of travel to increase by 2030, beyond high-speed lines “, they explained, deeming it necessary to “make it more attractive” by playing in particular on pricing.

The statement. Little enthusiastic about the measures of the Citizen’s Convention, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, publicly opposed this measure. “I am not in favor of touching VAT rates”, he declared on BFMTV June 30, arguing the cost to the state of such a measure.

The creation of a crime of ecocide

Proposal. To better protect ecosystems, the Citizens’ Convention wants to create a crime of ecocide, backed by the concept of planetary limits. In the viewfinder of 150 citizens, “the multinationals which destroy the planet for a commercial purpose without taking care of neither the populations, nor the ecosystems”, explained one of them in June. This proposal had been received in a contrasting manner by associations and legal specialists.

The statement. The former Minister of Justice, Nicole Belloubet, swept this measure in June. “For our common life to function, we must reconcile rights and freedoms. If you say that above this reconciliation, there is a superior principle, which is the protection of the environment, this reconciliation becomes vitiated”, she had declared on France Inter.

Regulation of advertising of highly polluting products

Proposal. To move consumption towards less polluting products, the Citizens’ Convention proposed “ofavoid all incentives for the consumption of non-virtuous products for the environment “ removing “the advertising exhibition of the most polluting products”. The Convention gave the example of cars emitting more than 95 grams of CO2 / km and proposed to create, to classify these products, a CO2 score comparable to the Nutriscore for food.

The statement. From June 30, on BFMTV, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, said “Reserve” on the subject, preferring to better inform consumers without going so far as to ban advertising.

The creation of a vehicle weight criterion in the automobile penalty

Proposal. Based on the observation that the ecological penalty on car sales “does not take weight into account, while the heaviest vehicles have a much greater impact on the climate”, that these vehicles cause more accidents, produce more particles when braking and take up more space in public spaces, the Convention wanted “integrate the weight into the scale” of this penalty. Concretely, it was in particular to add 10 euros per additional kilo beyond 1,400 kg.

The statement. The measure could have been included in the 2021 budget proposal presented by the government on September 28. But the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, opposed it. “In the current economic context, I do not want any tax increase and I want to protect industrial jobs, factories and the purchasing power of the French”, said the latter to Echoes.