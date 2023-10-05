The year 2023 is on track to become the hottest year since global temperatures have been measured. The European climate service Copernicus predicts this. The service bases this on measurements that indicate that last month was the warmest September on record, after last summer was also the warmest on record. “We are warming at a pace that the Earth has not seen in centuries,” said American climate scientist Jessica Moerman.

