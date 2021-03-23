Climate Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of greenhouse gases, now it is trying to offset its emissions with huge forests in the Far East

Russia is planning a new digital platform through which companies could offset their emissions by taking care of forests in the Far East.

Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of greenhouse gases and an oil exporter. Russia also has a gas company, Gazprom, which is one of the most CO2 emitting companies around the world.

In addition to fossil resources, Russia is growing a huge amount of green gold, or forest.

The Russian government now wants to use its vast forest resources to achieve climate goals. The Kremlin has created a plan that will make special use of the mostly uninhabited areas of the Russian Far East, which are up to twice the size of India.

Russia has plans to According to Bloomberg to create a digital platform on which to collect data collected by satellites and drones, ie planes, on the ability of forests in the region to sequester carbon dioxide.

The aim would be to develop a mechanism similar to emissions trading, through which companies could offset their emissions with money.

Nearly two-thirds of Russia is covered by forest. According to the Russian Forest Agency, the total area of ​​forest land controlled by the authorities is more than one billion, or about 1,146,000,000 hectares.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, forests cover more than 75 percent of Finland’s land area. There are 20.3 million hectares of forest land suitable for wood production.

According to Bloomberg, an estimated 640 billion trees grow in Russia’s forests, which the state wants to use in climate work. However, forest management in Russia has been relatively weak and forest fires are annual. The country registers between 9,000 and 35,000 forest fires each year, covering an area of ​​50,000 to 3,500,000 hectares.

Last year, the Russian Ministry of Forestry calculated that the total area of ​​wildfire areas was 13.7 million hectares in January-July. Burned According to official sources, there were 5–7 million hectares of forest in the terrain.

In addition, climate change is expected to increase the number and area of ​​fires.

New the plan would allow companies to lease forest land from the Russian government. The aim would be to commit companies to plant new trees in the area and protect the existing forest. Companies could also sell allowances if their actions increase the forest’s ability to sequester carbon.

In practice, information on forest carbon sequestration can be difficult to calculate. Detecting the changes would also require detailed information on forests, which, according to Bloomberg, has not been collected in Russia for decades on average. The climate impact of tree planting is also controversial.

Russian The aim of the administration is to persuade the world of its climate work at the UN Climate Change Conference, which carried over from last year’s coronary pandemic therefore to November 2021.

Russia has previously declared Siberian forests the lungs of the world, but the country has been criticized for trying to forgive its huge emissions through its forests. According to Russia, the carbon sequestration potential of its forests should be respected more. The idea is that the country should get less through other climate routes thanks to forests.

Although Russia has joined the Paris Climate Agreement, its climate goals cannot be considered ambitious. WWF Climate Program Director, Russia Alexei Kokorin tells Bloomberg that the majority of Russia ‘s emissions cuts should be made with renewable energy, new technologies and energy efficiency.

“In addition – and with very strict criteria – would be the development of forest use,” says Kokorin.