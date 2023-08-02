Climate research | The sunniest place on earth is the Atacama desert in Chile, but never the hottest

From July 2023 will be the warmest month in the Earth’s measurement history, according to various news sources. The sun shone for a long time in Southern Europe, for example.

However, the sunniest place on Earth is far from us. It is in Chile, in the Atacama desert. And that’s where the Sun also radiates the strongest in some places, it has now been measured.

According to new calculations, you can even get the same amount of solar radiation there as our neighboring planet Venus – and Venus is much closer to the Sun than Earth, after all.

In the Atacama however, is never the warmest. It is located too high, in some places even more than 4,000 meters above sea level.

The Atacama receives more sunlight than places closer to the equator.

This is how the researchers calculate in the scientific journal, which is called Journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society.

Altiplano plateau is the area in the Atacama with the sunniest of all. The plateau stretches from Chile to Peru, and has an area of ​​almost 170,000 square kilometers.

Researchers measured the intensity of the Sun’s radiation shining on the Altiplano in a recent study, and they got the highest reading ever.

Solar radiation pressure was in some places 2,177 watts per square meter, says the newspaper The Washington Post.

The measurement was made Chajnantorin an area that is above 5,000 meters above sea level. The extremely strong radiation can be explained by the clouds in the area.

“ “The amount measured is actually the amount of radiation you would get if you were standing on the surface of the planet Venus.”

The clouds usually block sunlight or reflect radiation back into space.

Thin broken clouds can focus the Sun’s radiation on the surface as a phenomenon that scatters the radiation. It’s like holding a magnifying glass to the Sun.

These clouds, for example cirrostratus clouds, can increase the Sun’s radiation on the earth’s surface by up to 80 percent compared to a cloudless sky. That measured amount was 2,177 watts.

“The amount measured is actually the amount of radiation you would get if you were standing on the surface of the planet Venus,” says website Live Science conducted research according to Raul Cordero. He is a climate scientist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

Codero has been measuring the level of radiation in the Atacama since 2016. The level of radiation was only measured with a palm-sized device. However, it is sensitive enough to ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared light.

The comparison with Venus is startling when you consider that Venus is about 28 percent closer to the Sun than Earth and inevitably hotter, adds Cordero.

In the upper parts of the Earth’s atmosphere, the amount of radiation is an average of 1,360 watts per square meter.

Solar the average radiation intensity in Atacama is of course lower, about 308 watts per square meter. That is twice as much as in Central Europe or the East Coast of the United States.

“When the sun’s radiation passes through the atmosphere, it is absorbed by water vapor, clouds and aerosols,” says an atmospheric scientist from the US space agency NASA Seiji Kato website according to Live Science.

Atacama is above the water vapor layer. There are few clouds and aerosols at those altitudes. So the plain inevitably gets more sunshine.

Sunny Atacama is located in the southern hemisphere. The location in the south affects the radiation in the summer of the southern hemisphere, when the Earth’s orbit is closest to the Sun.

It increases the Sun’s radiation in the Atacama. The amount is about seven percent more in the southern hemisphere compared to the north.

Satellites measurements already showed that Atacama receives the most sunlight in the world. A new study details why the area receives so much radiation.

Correction August 2nd at 12:00 p.m.: Refined point where it is said that the position in the south affects the radiation in the summer, when the Earth is closest to the Sun. It’s summer in the southern hemisphere, when it’s winter in the north.

