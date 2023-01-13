Climate | Research: The oil company hid its information, even though its own experts warned of global warming decades ago

According to the study, experts warned the company about the connection between climate change and fossil fuels already in the 1970s.

American oil giant Exxon Mobil downplayed climate change in public, despite the statements of the company’s own experts, a recent study reveals. The peer-reviewed study has been published in the journal Science.

According to a study by Harvard University and the Potsdam Climate Research Institute, experts warned the company about the connection between climate change and fossil fuels as early as the 1970s.

“They modeled and predicted climate change with alarming accuracy just so the company could deny climate change science for decades to come,” said Geoffrey Supraone of the authors of the study.

According to Supran, the information and studies of Exxon Mobil experts on climate change were consistent with other researchers.

“They knew as much as independent, academic and government researchers knew, and presumably they knew everything they needed to take action and warn people.”

Company has been accused for years of knowing about the dangers of climate change decades ago.

Several lawsuits have been brought against the company in the United States, in addition to which the activist campaign “Exxon Knew” has been targeted against it. The European Parliament and the US Congress have also consulted the company about its operations.

ExxonMobil was born in 1999 when Exxon and Mobil Oil merged.

Several of the company’s experts testified on behalf of climate change modeling before the US Congress in 2019.

“We were excellent researchers,” said at the time Martin Hoffert from the climate forecast made in 1982.

According to a recent study, the company’s climate change experts warned the company with peer-reviewed studies a total of 72 times between 1977 and 2002.

Exxon Mobil management has referred to climate change warnings with a glove.

“The forecasts are based on completely unproven modeling or rather speculation,” said the company’s CEO Lee Raymond in the year 1999.

His successor, on the other hand, declared the modeling to be incompetent. Current spokesperson for Exxon Mobil Todd Spitler stated that the issues raised by the most recent study “have come to the surface several times over the past few years”.

“Every time, our answer is the same: Those who talk about ‘Exxon Knew’ are wrong in their conclusions,” said Spitler.

Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times reported in 2015 that Exxon Mobil had long been aware that climate change was real and a result of human activity.