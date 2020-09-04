Climate Research: The impact of air transport on global warming has doubled in 18 years

Air transport accounts for about 3.5 percent of human-caused global warming, according to a recent study.

The study group’s calculations show that, taking all the effects into account, air transport accounts for about 3.5% of human-caused global warming.

One third of the climate impact consisted of carbon dioxide emissions. The remaining two-thirds came from nitrous oxide, sulfur oxide, soot, and aircraft filings. A summary of the study can be found from here.

About flying the resulting nitrogen oxides increase the formation of global warming ozone, but at the same time decompose atmospheric methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

Of the emissions of sulfur oxides, sulfate particles cool the Earth by reflecting solar radiation back into space. Soot, in turn, contributes to global warming by effectively absorbing heat radiation.

The effluent troughs formed by water vapor also bind heat radiation to some extent, but the tufts can also form down clouds that warm the atmosphere.

Although the global warming potential of aviation has doubled in 18 years, and its share of total climate impact has remained roughly the same throughout the measurement period, at just over 3%.

This is because the impact of other global warming factors has also increased over the same period.

Throughout the history of the aviation industry since 1940, the study has emitted around 32.6 billion tonnes of CO2.

Half of these emissions had been generated in the last 20 years. It is due to the increase in the number of flights, routes and aircraft. Over the last decade, the number of air passengers has grown by about 5-8 percent per year.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) anticipates two years ago, that over the next 20 years, air traffic will double.

On the other hand, emissions from aviation have been reduced by technological advances and more efficient use of aircraft.

In the study the reduced air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic was not taken into account, as the measurements will end in 2018.

Professor at the University of Manchester David Lee notes New Scientist that the coronavirus only temporarily restricts air traffic.