Climate research Research: Oil company Exxon Mobil uses tobacco industry gimmicks to mislead debate over fossil fuel harms

According to a Harvard University study, the oil company is shifting responsibility for emissions to consumers. Researchers are revealing linguistic means that may have guided the debate about warming.

One Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest oil companies, is copying the means of distorting communications in the tobacco industry to steer the debate on global warming, says Harvard University research.

According to researchers, the company uses language about global warming, which dissipates its own responsibility.

Misleading language has continued for decades, according to the study. According to researchers, the purpose of Exxon Mobil is to prevent and disrupt environmentally friendly legislation, combat the climate crisis and climate activism.

As the tobacco industry has been doing for decades, Exxon Mobil has also sought to shift responsibility for the climate crisis from its own shoulders to consumers, the researchers conclude.

Harvard researchers Naomi Oreskesin and Geoffrey Supranin according to Exxon, in the mid-2000s, it shifted from outright banning the climate crisis to deliberately misleading language.

“This is a potentially dangerous way to act,” Supran told CNN in an interview.

“It makes us see ourselves primarily as consumers rather than citizens in a way that protects the status quo, a society based on fossil fuels,” Supran says.

Exxon Mobil has used terms such as climate risk without being specifically linked to man-made global warming.

The company’s communications also include painting renewable energy sources unreliable and claiming that oil companies are at the forefront as climate leaders.

According to the study, Exxon Mobil also aims to show that its oil production is only a natural response to customer requirements. Scientists see it as diverting public attention away from the consumption of the world’s oil reserves.

Harvard the university’s research is based on an analysis by computer modeling of hundreds of Exxon documents and studies that have addressed the climate crisis.

The material also includes 76 announcements that were published over the decades in The New York Times. The announcements were dressed in the form of journalistic writing.

According to the researchers, their materials cover all publicly available company information about global warming.

“ At the same time, science has been telling the consequences of global warming for decades.

The announcements by Exxon Mobil and its predecessor Mobil, according to the researchers’ analysis, have created uncertainty about the reality of the climate crisis and whether it is man-made or not.

The company’s announcements have highlighted the contradiction between what researchers know and what they don’t. That study is seen as creating uncertainty in the public.

They have also called for a debate on the climate crisis. At the same time, science has been telling for decades about the consequences of global warming and the importance of reducing emissions from fossil fuels.

Exxon Mobil’s communication methods are precisely about the choice of priorities. The complex questions about the climate crisis, and in particular the role of Exxon Mobil, are sought to be presented in a simplified way, and the role of the oil company is presented as minor.

Read more: One hundred years of climate control

According to the study, the three so-called misleading communication frameworks were particularly highlighted in the so-called advertorials. They are the uncertainty of science, the socio-economic crisis and the role of the climate savior.

The scientific uncertainty framework emphasizes the need for further research and seeks to raise uncertainty about the reality of the climate crisis.

The framework for the socio-economic crisis seeks to present binding climate action as a futile incitement to panic that threatens the prosperity and standard of living of society. Instead of binding climate action, communication calls for voluntary action.

The Climate Savior Framework seeks to present the man-made climate crisis as an inevitable and acceptable risk arising solely from consumer demand for fossil fuels. The solution is to provide technological development that will solve the problem in the future.

Current Exxon Mobil Corporation was formed in 1999 through a merger of Exxon and Mobil. For most of its history, Exxon Mobil has been one of the largest and most productive companies in the world.

Exxon Mobil has often argued that only Mobil produced content that denied the climate crisis before the merger. According to a Harvard University study, both Exxon and Mobil were equally guilty of misleading and downright false content.

Following the merger, the company’s language and frame of reference changed. The company’s communications no longer talked about global warming caused by the use of fossil fuels, but almost exclusively about climate change or climate risks. At the same time, the cause of fossil fuel consumption was rolled to the consumer’s neck.