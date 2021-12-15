Climate research As permafrost melts, new plant communities begin to absorb carbon dioxide – but it is difficult to predict the use of permafrost

When the swamps went into permafrost 3,000 years ago, it warmed and did not cool, the Finnish researcher concludes. The unexpected result tells us how difficult it is to say anything certain about the consequences of permafrost melting.

Ikiroudamelting is one of the biggest horrors of climate change.

A huge amount of carbon is bound to the northern permafrost. If that carbon is released into the air, the fight against global warming will become even more difficult.

However, there is a long way to go from horror images to what might be going on in reality.

Docent Go to Väliranta The University of Helsinki is studying the effect of the melting of the beetroot on the marshland and how it is reflected in the carbon balance of the bogs. He has conflicting information about the effects of ikirouda on the climate.

The marshes studied by the intermediate shore now accumulate more carbon than in the previous thousand years. And if permafrost melts, it will probably have both warming and cooling effects on the climate.

“ If permafrost marshes melt, the key question is what happens to them.

“Although The nature of the bog has been studied for a long time, and the bogs in the permafrost have been studied very little with the current methods, ”says Väliranta.

There are about 1.7 million square kilometers of permafrost in the north. If permafrost marshes melt, the key question is what happens to them.

According to Väliranta, several assumptions have been made about the melting of permafrost levels. These so-called scenarios can be roughly divided into dry and wet.

In the dry scenario, high temperatures evaporate the water, causing the bog surfaces to dry out. In dry and oxygenated conditions, microbes break down peat more efficiently, increasing carbon emissions.

The wet scenario is more complicated than dry. When permafrost forms in the swamp, the ground above the ice rises and mounds form. These are called palso in Finland.

Researcher Minna Väliranta holds peat drilled inside a permafrost mound. It is on ice, and in addition there is a clear icy spot in the peat. The picture is from Canada.

If the permafrost melts, the bumps collapse and a moist press often forms in the middle of the pit. These prints are said to be thermocouples and are believed to increase.

At the same time, methane emissions are increasing because bacteria living in aqueous and anaerobic conditions produce methane.

A student on the middle shore Hui Zhang found out these scenarios a few years ago. He studied peat samples drilled from permafrost in Russia and Finland. They tell of the state of the bogs as far back as two thousand years ago.

The plant parts and bark herbs found in the samples were used to determine whether the bogs were dry or moist at different stages.

In addition, it was investigated how much carbon was removed from the atmosphere by swamps during the historical climate stages.

“Of particular interest to us were the medieval warm season, the small ice age and the warming associated with human activity that began after the 1980s.”

The results showed that, firstly, during the small ice age, the bogs clearly dried up. The intermediate shore believes this is mainly due to the fact that the permafrost pushed the land upwards. Elevated peat is always drier than the surrounding bog.

Another observation was that during the Middle Ages, the melting of permafrost, on the other hand, made the marshes wetter, but only temporarily. Due to the strong evaporation, over time the bogs also dried up during the warm climate phase.

Important the finding was that all the swamps studied had acted as carbon sinks throughout their history.

This was shown by the calculations of carbon accumulation. Thus, although the marshes at some point bubbled carbon into the atmosphere, at the same time they sequestered carbon.

Most surprising, however, was that temperature was not directly related to carbon accumulation at any stage of the climate.

Global warming did not enhance carbon sequestration, although vegetation productivity was expected to increase.

The variation in carbon accumulation was large not only between bogs but also within the same bog. During the heat period following the small ice age, more carbon was accumulated in some bogs, but carbon sequestration slowed in some bogs.

“That’s why I always say that the effect of permafrost melting on the carbon balance of bogs is very difficult to assess,” Väliranta says.

“Individual swamps react very differently to changes in temperature. We did not find any single environmental factor that would explain why carbon accumulation accelerated on the one hand and slowed down on the other. ”

The last however, according to modeling, it would appear that carbon accumulation in swamps has accelerated in recent years.

“Today, almost every research bog accumulates more carbon than it has accumulated in the previous thousand years. This may be related to the recent warming. ”

If we could pass through the frost levels of Siberia, we would soon realize that there one can see bare ground, that is, plantless peat surfaces. What are these bare areas and how old are they? It has been of interest to scientists for a long time.

Middle beach the group got to explore these things through a small fortune teller. The University of Eastern Finland has a long-term project near the Urals in Seida, where researchers have measured the greenhouse gases in the bogs.

Based on the measurements, it was known that the exposed areas are sources of carbon, but nothing else was known about them.

Thus, the Mediterranean Coast Group was asked to study the formations by paleoecological means. The work came as a real surprise, which no one could have expected.

“When the radiometric results showed that the surface layer of the peat was 3,000 years old, we didn’t immediately believe it.”

Because the result was so surprising, the age determination was repeated for more subjects.

“When we got the same age with other methods as well as other destinations, it was credible.”

Did the result mean that the bare peat surface has been bare for 3,000 years? That no vegetation had grown on it for so many years? Or was there bare peat on the exposed areas in the past?

Scientists have drilled a sample of about half a meter from the surface of a permafrost swamp that melts in the summer. Pictured is Michelle Garneau, a Canadian researcher, and Sanna Piilo, a dissertation student at Minna Väliranta. The picture was taken in Kaamas.

Reply is not known. When Väliranta and its groups timed layers of peat next to bare ground in an area covered with vegetation, these results also looked strange.

Right on the surface, beneath the living plant layer, the soil is about 200 years old, but already 3,000 years old at a depth of ten centimeters. This suggests that even on vegetated surfaces, the peat was bare at some point.

While the exposed surface of the peat is a mystery, it gives the Mediterranean a clue as to how it was born.

When permafrost was born about 3,000 years ago, it uplifted the land. The exposed areas at that time were apparently much wider than they are now and have apparently also remained exposed for a very long time.

Because the bare earth emits carbon dioxide, the emergence of permafrost warmly warmed the climate – although the emergence of permafrost was due to the general cooling of the climate.

“ From the point of view of current climate concerns, the development of bogs to be moss-like has therefore been favorable.

Middle beach studies have also shown that bogs were not always similar in flora and this has affected their carbon balance.

The first indications of a major change in the history of marsh development were obtained in a pan-European study in 2019.

After that, a student at the Middle Coast Sanna Piilo has studied northern bogs accordingly. His in their material there are more than a thousand samples of 20 intestines. Their time series generally spanned 2,000 years.

The results suggest that in the past, bogs have been moist and hazy, i.e., fairly typical methane emitters.

Approaching modern times, however, swamps are becoming marshy or carbon sinks.

“The trend is the same everywhere in the north, Canada, northern Russia and Scandinavia.”

From the point of view of current climate concerns, the development of bogs to be moss-like has therefore been favorable. The intermediate shore reminds us that the swamps are not in final balance even now. They change slowly but surely all the time.

Yet further north, interesting developments are underway, such as in the Svalbard.

“There will be new organic land, from which peat can form over time and new bogs will emerge.”

Exploration of these bogs is still in its infancy, but Väliranta says they could become new carbon sinks in the Arctic.