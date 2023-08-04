Climate | Record temperatures in South America in the middle of winter – “Chile’s winter is disappearing”

The temperature can rise up to 40 degrees in the northern Argentina area, when normally the temperatures are closer to twenty at this time of the year.

in South America there is an exceptional heat wave in the middle of winter, reports the international media.

Normally at this time of year, the temperatures are around 10-20 degrees, for example in the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires, reports the news agency AFP and The New York Times (NOW).

Now, the hottest August 1st in the 117-year history of measurements was measured in the city: 30 degrees, reports AP news agency.

The rest of the country is also hot. For example, in Vicuña in the mountains of Chile, 37 degrees were measured on Wednesday, which is the highest temperature in 70 years.

In northern Argentina, Las Lomitas recorded a temperature of 36 degrees, which is 16 degrees higher than the usual daily high.

in Paraguayin Bolivia and the southern parts of Brazil, temperatures may rise up to 40 degrees in the next few days, a climatologist estimates Maximiliano Herrera messaging service in X i.e. on the former Twitter on Thursday.

British newspaper of The Guardian interviewed by an Argentinian meteorologist Cindy Fernandez said the year of extreme heat in the country and the winter temperatures being completely beyond what we are used to.

The local newspaper La Tercera in Santiago, Chile wrote that Chile lives “its own little hell despite the winter”.

“Chile’s winter is disappearing,” said a climate expert from the University of Santiago Raúl Cordero for the magazine.

Chile’s Minister of the Environment Maisa Rojas said climate change due to heat and El Nino – from the combined effect of the weather phenomenon.

The El Niño weather phenomenon can intensify weather extremes such as tropical cyclones, heavy rains and droughts in different parts of the world.

of Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will organize a two-day summit of ACTO countries in the Amazon region next week in northern Brazil.

The summit will focus especially on environmental protection and border security. Among those invited are representatives of Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Venezuela.

According to Lula, thanks to the summit, the countries of South America will for the first time make a common policy on environmental, security, rainforest and border issues.

“Climate is no longer a matter for ecologists or environmental scientists, it is a matter for anyone with enough intelligence to notice the changes in the world,” Lula said this week, according to AFP.