Climate | “Really good technology” – The ban on combustion engines that has already been decided may be eased, says Henna Virkkunen

Climate|According to MEP Henna Virkkunen, the EPP wants to soften the law, which requires cars sold after 2035 to have zero emissions.

The coalition The EU group EPP intends to push for a relaxation of the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars, estimates the MEP and Finland’s possible future commissioner Henna Virkkunen (cook). The line formation of the new EU Commission is currently underway.

The sales ban was approved in the EU last season. It requires that new cars and vans sold in the EU area have zero emissions from 2035.

In practice, only electric and hydrogen cars can meet the requirement, because emissions are measured from the end of the exhaust pipe and not, for example, with a life cycle model. You can also drive old gasoline cars after 2035.

HS caught up with Virkkunen from Portugal, where EPP’s EU politicians have gathered to talk about the guidelines for the upcoming five-year period. The center-right EPP belongs to the EU Parliament the largest group.

“We are probably trying to move forward here by developing the calculation method so that you can get to it with other than electric and hydrogen cars [päästörajaan]”, says Virkkunen.

“There is no intention to push for zero emissions, but the goal would be to reach a more technology-neutral regulation. Combustion engine technology will continue to be a very good technology, if only fuels that are good for the environment can be developed.”

It’s worth listening to the mood of the meeting in Portugal, because the EPP will probably continue as president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

He plans to present to the EU Parliament his proposal for the main themes of the new Commission in the plenary session on July 18. Von der Leyen must get a majority in parliament to be elected.

The coalition’s Henna Virkkus (left) has been tipped to be Finland’s next EU commissioner. The choice is made by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (centre). If Virkkuses becomes a commissioner, Sirpa Pietikäinen, a stalwart of the blue-green wing of the coalition, will take his place in the EU parliament.

Crochet does not specify the calculation method by which non-electric and hydrogen cars could be calculated with zero emissions. However, he mentions so-called e-fuels.

E-fuels are hydrocarbons that replace gasoline, which are made from recovered carbon dioxide and hydrogen produced with green electricity. When burning them, carbon dioxide is produced, which is thought to be reversed in carbon dioxide recovery.

EPP has heard a lot of positions that are even stronger than Virkku’s. German chairman of the EPP Manfred Weber demanded in June According to Politicothat “the ban on combustion engine cars must be removed”.

CDU, the sister party of Weber’s CSU party, conducted an online survey aimed at citizens in Germany in the spring about the combustion engine ban. Party stopped the survey, when the result started to be positive for the ban. The CDU claimed the poll was manipulated.

EPP’s Ursula von der Leyen is applying to continue as president of the EU Commission. The previous term of the commission focused on environmental themes. Security and the EU’s competitiveness are predicted to be the main themes of the coming five-year period.

I’m crocheting The impression received in Portugal is not that the EPP is pulling the strings over the entire law. He reminds that the EPP originally voted in favor of an alternative in which 90 percent of the cars sold in 2035 would be zero-emission.

The vote was won by the demand of one hundred percent. This was justified by the fact that the average useful life of a car is about 15 years. In order for the EU to be climate neutral in 2050, there should be mostly zero-emission cars in traffic at that time. Road traffic causes a fifth of the EU’s carbon dioxide emissions.

The percentage of the ban has also been included in the EPP’s discussions.

“Yes, we still have representatives who would like it to be changed. I personally think that the 100 percent zero emissions shouldn’t be wasted,” says Virkkunen, even though he himself voted for 90 percent.

Virkkunen does not consider it impossible that Ursula von de Leyen would mention internal combustion engines in her upcoming speech, where she tries to charm the EU Parliament to her side – so much has the question heated up emotions.

Those who escape the ban on the sale of cars also divides Finland’s 15 new MEPs.

Iltalehti asked about banning the sale of new combustion engine cars in his election machine. In it, seven MEPs who have since been elected defended the ban: Mika Aaltola (cook), Aura Salla (cook), Lee Andersson (left), Jussi Saramo (left), Eero Heinäluoma (s.d.), Ville Niinistö (green) and Maria Ohisalo (green).

They stood against each other Pekka Toveri (cook), Henna Virkkunen (cook), Merja Kyllönen (left), Elsi Katainen (center), Katri Kulmuni (center) and Sebastian Tynkkynen (p.s.).

They answered neutrally Maria Guzenina (sd) and Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

The question therefore also divides the MEPs of the coalition. Pekka Toveri had a particularly negative attitude to the matter.

“Electric cars are not a sufficient solution in Finland’s conditions for a long time yet,” he reasoned.

of the EU the current Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said In an interview with HS that the automotive industry itself hopes that there would be no sawing back and forth in the regulation, because the pacing makes investment decisions difficult.

Finnish Central Chamber of Commerce business and climate expert Teppo Säkkinen on the other hand, states that the German automotive industry is internally divided on the issue.

He encourages to look to the future.

“Is Europe really going to compete on the world market with combustion engine cars in the 2030s?” He asks.

In Säkkinen’s opinion, Finland’s interest is clear: the decision should not be rushed. “There would be very little gain from that for Finland.”

According to Säkkinen, the electrification of passenger cars is a cheap way for Finland to reduce traffic emissions compared to the alternatives.

He thinks that a clear year limit will force the automotive industry to develop ever cheaper electric cars.

“From the point of view of companies and citizens, this is more desirable than price control or cutting traffic emissions through taxation.”