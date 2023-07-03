Diamond League, the extreme protest of climate activists. The Italian Sibilio was mocked

Other than paints on works of art: theclimate activism (which works) now passes through major sporting events. The activists they want to go out of their way to get noticed and the latest gimmick definitely has it hit the mark. Three environmentalistsin fact, invaded the track during the race of the 400 meters hurdles from the Diamond League to Stockholm. The youngsters lined up along the final straight, holding out a banner perpendicular to the lanes. None of the athletes was injured, although two of them – the Italian Alessandro Hiss and Estonian Rasmus Magi – they had to cross the banner, slowing down. The race was won by the Norwegian Karsten Warholmwho was not disturbed by the protest and was in the lead also in the previous stretch.

There Diamond League is a series of international athletics meetings organized annually by World Athletics since 2010. Alessandro’s race Hiss was ruined right on the most beautiful: the spectators of the 400 meters hurdles of the seventh stage of the Diamond League Stockholm attended a surreal scene which cost the blue athlete dearly. All proceeded according to plan, with the Italian having conquered the second place when the race had come to his very last lines. An important result, however ruined by three invaders who occupied the entire track, hindering the athletes now launched towards the finish line. There protest it cost Hiss the glory but it got the desired effect for the activiststheir cry for the climate is over at the center of international media attention. So is this a new (effective) way to get the spotlight on the climate? The method used by the three environmentalists in Stockholm, in the midst of the Diamond League, seems to have hit the mark. So goodbye to the monuments smeared to get attention: all on the athletics tracks.

