This Monday they are expected rains very powerful in at least eight states of Mexico, while the frost The most marked will be recorded in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango, while half of the states will feel a heat 35 degrees upwards, depending on the Forecast general of National Metereological Service.

At dawn

Early this Monday, the front cold 40 will extend with stationary characteristics over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, it will interact with a low pressure channel that extends over the northeast, east, center and southeast of the country, and with the subtropical jet stream, generating showers and rains strong occasional spells in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, intervals of showers in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas, and rains isolated in Chihuahua, Guanajuato and Tlaxcala; These rains may be accompanied by electric shocks and falls of hailmainly in the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico, details the SMN.

Likewise, streaks of wind from 60 to 80 km/h in Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in entities of the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, Central Pacific, Valley of Mexico and the peninsulas of Baja California and Yucatán, in addition, the possible formation of whirlwinds is expected in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

On the other hand, a cold core low pressure will remain in the southwest of the United States and will be associated with the polar jet stream, causing rain and intervals of showers in Baja California, as well as the possible fall of snow or sleet in the mountains. of said entity. The entry of humidity from the Caribbean Sea will produce isolated rains in Quintana Roo.

And during the night, the atmosphere will be cold to very cold and fog banks in high parts of the northwest, north, northeast, west, center and east of Mexico, being freezing with minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C and frost in mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

On day

Already in the day, this Monday, the mass of cold air that will drive the cold front 40 will be reinforced; This front will advance over the northeast and east of the national territory, it will interact with a low pressure channel over the south of the Gulf of Mexico and the Mexican southeast, causing showers and heavy to very heavy rains in said regions, with intense punctual rains forecast in San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz; These rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail.

The cold air mass associated with the front will generate a strong to very strong “North” event, high waves and the possibility of waterspouts on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, meanwhile, wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are expected with probability of formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

There will be a northerly wind during the night in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, and strong gusts of wind in much of the Mexican territory.

Also, there will be a drop in temperatures and conditions for dense fog banks in northern, northeastern and eastern states of the Mexican Republic. For its part, the cold core low pressure will continue in the southwest of the United States and will continue to be associated with the polar jet stream, generating isolated rain and the probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California.

And the hot to very hot environment will prevail in the west, center, south and southeast of Mexico, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Rain, heat, cold and winds

Rain and snow forecast for this Monday, March 18, 2024:

Very heavy rains with intense occasional events (75 to 150 mm): San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz.

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Querétaro and Oaxaca.

Showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Campeche.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Zacatecas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Possible snow or sleet: Sierras of Baja California.

Heavy to intense rains could cause ponding, flooding and landslides.

Very cold to freezing temperatures could cause the asphalt layer to freeze.

Strong winds could blow down trees and billboards.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Monday, March 18, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Durango (west), Guanajuato and Veracruz (south).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for dawn this Monday, March 18, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Sonora and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountains of Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind and wave forecast for this Monday, March 18, 2024:

Winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

“North” event with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high: coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Wind from the north with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, starting tonight: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca and Chiapas.