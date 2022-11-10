DSpanish online journalist Joanna Giménez and her photographer spent tens of hours in custody in Madrid. Your crime: Last Saturday you reported on a protest by two climate activists in the Prado Museum, in which you were not involved. In Spain there is now a dispute as to whether the media can already be complicit in their reporting of illegal protests.

Two members of the “Futuro Vegetal” group had glued themselves to the frames of two of Francisco de Goya’s most famous paintings. In addition to “The Naked Maja” and “The Clothed Maja” they also wrote “+ 1.5 C”. The frames of the pictures were slightly damaged. The two activists were arrested. The police only summoned the two journalists as witnesses, but they were provisionally arrested at the police station on Sunday and detained overnight. They are accused of taking an active part in the protest and of vandalizing property, damaging historical heritage and disturbing public order. If convicted, they face up to three years in prison or a fine.

“I was just doing my job,” Joanna Giménez told her online newspaper El Salto. The video made by her and her colleague shows the guards trying to stop the recordings and expelling them from the room. They say it is “no information”, while the journalist refers in vain to her accreditation. They are not members of the climate group and have only received a non-specific indication of an upcoming action in the museum, said Giménez, who suspects that the crackdown is intended to intimidate the press and prevent them from reporting similar actions.

There is a debate going on in Spain about the incident, which the Council of Europe’s “Platform for the Protection of Journalism” has now drawn attention to. However, the two journalist associations Federación de Asociaciones de Periodistas de España (FAPE) and the Asociación de la Prensa de Madrid (APM) point out that the journalists made themselves “accomplices” of the activists and therefore regarded themselves as citizens and not as representatives of the press would have been responsible for. Reporters Without Borders and the Círculo de Corresponsales, on the other hand, are concerned. The Foreign Press Association wrote in a statement that “any attempt to restrict journalists’ freedom of information in the exercise of their professional activities is unacceptable”. The Prado Museum emphasized on Thursday in a joint statement by the directors of the most important museums in Europe and America that the houses should remain a “free space for social communication” in the future.