Not just a global computer crash. Flights suspended today at Frankfurt Airport due to protest by climate activists Letze Generation. “Passengers – the airport explained in a note – are asked not to go to the airport for the moment. Instead, it is recommended to check the status of the flight before arrival”. On the airport’s website, meanwhile, it speaks of “limited operations due to an ongoing police operation”.

“Today at Frankfurt Airport, because things can no longer go on like this. Oil kills – that says it all,” one of the activists involved in the protests wrote on X. The organization is calling for “the signing of a fossil fuel treaty.”