From: Karolin Schäfer, Moritz Bletzinger, and Yannick Hanke

The climate movement “Last Generation” wants to paralyze Berlin from Monday (April 24). There are protests at 27 traffic junctions. The situation in the news ticker.

30 blocks on Monday morning: 500 police officers and helicopters in action.

on Monday morning: and helicopters in action. “Last Generation” want Paralyze Berlin from Monday : “Get the government to take action”

want : “Get the government to take action” This News ticker to the protests of the climate activists of the “last generation” becomes regular updated.

Update from Monday, April 24, 11:34 a.m.: “Our highest expectations were clearly exceeded! There were protests at 27 transport hubs in Berlin today,” says “Last Generation” spokeswoman Aimée van Baalen in one press release.

That is three times as many actions as last autumn. “It’s clear that something is starting to happen here,” says van Baalen. She reports a great deal of encouragement on the streets: “Children wave as they pass, cyclists applaud and passers-by give us chocolate.” In addition to these “many beautiful scenes of support”, there are also several videos showing how protesters are helping Being dragged off the street in pain grips.

Climate activists block the A100 in Berlin. © Hannes P Albert/dpa

The situation escalates: a man pulls activists off the street by their hair

Update from Monday, April 24, 10:54 a.m.: The situation in Berlin already seems to be escalating in some places. A man in a leather jacket pulled two activists off the street by their hair and then ran away. This shows a video shared by the “Last Generation” on Twitter. “These people know they are putting themselves at risk,” writes the group, “yet they are doing it because we need to stop. Even when it hurts.”

Update from Monday, April 24, 10:26 a.m.: 15 ambulances were obstructed during emergency trips, reports the daily mirror. The emergency services are sometimes completely stuck in traffic, other cars then drive off as a replacement. As a result, the rescuers are sometimes massively delayed, the newspaper writes. On Twitter, a rescue driver shared a video of himself struggling through the traffic jam. The formation of rescue lanes does not seem to work smoothly in Berlin city traffic. The police are trying to organize.

“Last generation” starts new climate protest in Berlin: Police report around 30 blockades

Update from Monday, April 24, 9:41 a.m.: The “Last Generation” begins with the Berlin blockade and receives support. “Together against climate failure,” writes the group “Scientisrebellion” on Twitter. With around 33 activists from various groups, they are currently blocking Wittenbergplatz in Berlin.

“Protest actions have been taking place throughout the city since the morning hours,” said the Berlin police. Around 30 places are currently blocked. “We are on duty with around 500 colleagues and our helicopter to clear the blockades as quickly as possible.”

Climate protest started in Berlin: Berlin blockade at 30 places – police with helicopters in action

The Berlin newspaper reports 13 transport hubs currently being obstructed:

Hermannplatz

Ernst-Reuter-Platz/Hadenbergstrasse

Kniprodestrasse

Kantstrasse/Kaiser-Friedrich-Strasse

Frankfurter Allee/Pettenkofferstrasse

Danziger Strasse/Pappelallee

Müllerstrasse/Fennstrasse

A100: Konstanzer Strasse

Adenau place

Stromstrasse / Putlitzstrasse

Brunnenstrasse

Heidestrasse

Stromstrasse/Birkenstrasse

Climate protest from Monday: “Last generation” wants to paralyze Berlin

Update from Sunday, April 23, 10:46 p.m.: The climate activists of the “Last Generation” also produce such reports: A total of seven members have to answer to the Regensburg District Court because of a traffic blockade last summer.

An activist told the court that she had herself sterilized because she couldn’t take responsibility for bringing children into this world. She spoke of “what will happen to us and our children” and was referring to the drastic development of the global climate.

CSU regional group leader Dobrindt wants to prevent “Climate RAF” – and calls for tougher penalties for the “last generation”

Update from Sunday, April 23, 9:50 p.m.: Regardless of what the climate activists of the “last generation” are planning in Berlin from Monday: The Bavarian CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt continues to call for tougher penalties for them. The politician would have one increasing radicalization identified in parts of the climate movement and classified the activists as criminals.

“Criminals are acting here and not climate activists, so we urgently need stricter laws against these climate criminals – firstly with minimum prison sentences and secondly with preventive detention,” Dobrindt told the Funk media group. According to the CSU politician, it must be prevented that “a climate RAF is created”.

Update from Sunday, April 23, 8:53 p.m.: In the run-up to their announcement of shutting down Berlin, the climate activists of the “last generation” have become active on Berlin’s Kurfürstendamm. The movement sprayed orange paint from fire extinguishers on several facades and shop windows of luxury brands such as Prada and Gucci. One poster read: “We can’t afford the rich anymore”.

Before the climate protest from Monday: “Last generation” wants to stop Formula E races in Berlin – and fails

Update from Sunday, April 23, 7:45 p.m.: From Monday, the climate activists of the “last generation” wanted to bring traffic in Berlin to a “standstill”. The movement had already become active the day before. Their plan: to stop the Formula E race on the grounds of Tempelhof Airport.

To do this, the climate activists climbed over the fence that separates the spectators from the race track and placed themselves on the asphalt. That’s where the “last generation” wanted to stick. However, the activists were taken away by security forces after a short time. According to the Berlin police, they are in custody and the identity of the relevant members of the “last generation” is being checked.

First report from Sunday, April 23, 6:58 p.m.: Berlin – Climate activists of the “last generation” want to bring Berlin “to a standstill” indefinitely from Monday (April 24), the climate movement announced on its website. The aim of the protests is to “move the government to leave.”

There had already been individual protest actions in the capital in the days before. On Sunday (April 23) around 400 participants demonstrated against the planned further construction with a classical concert in the middle of the closed Berlin city motorway. There was also a rally by the initiative at the Brandenburg Gate.

“Last generation” in Berlin: Apparently a new form of protest is planned

More than 900 people have now registered on the website for the climate protest. How and when things will continue in the coming days remains to be seen. As usual, the movement is keeping the exact procedure secret out of concern for the police. In addition to adhesive campaigns, at least braking blockades are also planned on the highway.

The “Last Generation” has been trying out a new form of protest since Thursday (April 20), reported the taz The climate activists walk unannounced together on Berlin’s main streets – but extremely slowly in order to block traffic, such as on Karl-Marx-Allee.

There was also a Schleich demo on Friday (April 21) from the Frankfurt Gate in Berlin-Friedrichshain to the Brandenburg Gate. According to the observations of a dpa reporter, the protest march moved extremely slowly and blocked all three lanes into the city. Traffic was backed up behind it. (kas with agencies)