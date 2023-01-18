LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) – Environmental activist Greta Thunberg quickly resumed campaigning on Wednesday after she was briefly detained in Germany during a protest against coal mine expansion, saying on Twitter that protecting the climate is not a crime. .

“Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested against the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. We were questioned by the police and then detained, but were released later that night,” tweeted Greta Thunberg, whose whereabouts are unclear.

“Climate protection is not a crime.”

She was detained with other activists who were demonstrating against the demolition of the village of Luetzerath to make way for the expansion of an open pit coal mine owned by RWE.

Greta Thunberg was carried by three police officers and held by the arm in a location away from the mine and escorted to police vans. She was later released.

She described the mine expansion as a betrayal of present and future generations and accused Germany of being one of the world’s biggest polluters.

The protest highlighted growing tensions over Berlin’s climate policy with environmentalists on the grounds that climate targets are being neglected with a return to dirtier fuels during an energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Stephane Nitscke)