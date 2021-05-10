BUND advocates more green spaces in Hamburg and calls on the Hamburg Senate to rethink Hamburg’s housing policy.

Hamburg – The non-governmental environmental organization, Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation Germany (BUND) criticizes the Hamburg Senate under the first mayor Peter Tschentscher* (SPD), because of the target of annually agreed in 2011

10,000 building permits for residential units in Hamburg. The Climate protectors* describe the Hamburg housing policy as “irresponsible”. BUND chairman Christiane Blömeke says, “Nature and species protection must no longer be subordinated to the building frenzy”. They see a reduction in green spaces, which specifically endangers climate protection and biodiversity. In 2020, 10 007 building permits were issued.

The Hamburg Senate* and the Senator for Urban Development Dorothee Stapelfeldt (SPD) are planning a new edition of the Alliance for Housing from 2011. With the agreement passed at that time, the Senate, the housing industry and rental associations have agreed a target of 10,000 (previously 6,000) permits for residential units in order to counter the rise in rents to work in Hamburg. According to the ruling SPD in Hamburg, the ten-year housing policy in Hamburg is successful and they see no reason for rethinking, such as the “net zero principle” proposed by BUND. SPD Finance Senator Andreas Dressel tweeted, “Construction freeze means housing shortage”. *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.