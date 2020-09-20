Volkswagen wants to fully rely on electric cars. CEO Herbert Diess calls on politics to create the necessary framework for the transformation. This also includes the fact that the diesel price is too low.

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess considers a faster transformation of the car manufacturer possible because of the tightening of the CO2 limits planned by the EU Commission. “If we as a society are ready to accept that the transformation to CO2-neutral mobility should take place more quickly, that would be possible for Volkswagen,” said Diess WELT AM SONNTAG. “Whether it would be feasible for the entire industry has to be discussed – with suppliers and politicians.”

However, the government must then also set the right guidelines in order to achieve faster change. “If you want to achieve change more quickly, you also need the right framework conditions,” said the VW boss. “As long as the diesel price is at a long-term low at just one euro per liter, that will be difficult.”

However, Diess also warned that there is a risk of additional bankruptcies and job losses in the auto industry if the EU Commission should tighten the CO2 requirements for car manufacturers. “A faster transformation also means that more jobs and entire companies will come under pressure or be lost in certain areas,” said Diess WELT AM SONNTAG. New ones would arise in other areas.

