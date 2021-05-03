I.In the middle of an election year, the decisions of which are decisively influenced by climate policy, calling on the parties to a “national consensus” on this matter is a courageous undertaking. The initially smallest opposition party, the Greens, has the least benefit, as there is a risk that it will jeopardize its role as a climate diva and future chancellor party.

A consensus, even if the Constitutional Court demands a clear line for the years beyond 2031, would be linked to compromises and would, as it were, anticipate coalition negotiations. That is always less attractive than being able to say after the Federal Government’s resolutions: Far too little again!

The Karlsruhe ruling urges the parties to work well into the future with the means that are necessary to achieve the goals they have set themselves. The closer 2050 comes, which force interventions that are far more painful than the already painful ones of today. Most parties therefore much prefer to deal with the targets. This shows the strong hand of planning, which is always more appealing to the public than the invisible hand of market mechanisms such as emissions trading, from which politicians have to stay out most of the time.

Limping and saddling up

The competition with annual numbers, which keeps business and society in suspense, also distracts from a simple question: How can even more ambitious deadlines be met when the outdated ones seem utopian? When it comes to expanding renewable energies, Germany has lagged far behind its goals for years. Nevertheless, they are just about to be screwed up again vigorously.

This game was continued on Monday, by the Greens and from Bavaria, where Markus Söder was apparently on the verge of declaring climate neutrality for September. The CDU, on the other hand, tried to take air out of the matter by quoting its resolutions on the energy transition (alongside the FDP) and threatening the Greens in the election campaign with the market economy.

Will that catch on? Like no other party, the Greens understand how to present climate goals like promises of the future that are beyond the rules of the usual culture of consensus. Where everything is so beautifully green, the greens are hard to beat.