ofFelix Durach shut down

How great is the willingness within the population to limit themselves personally for climate protection? A current survey provides answers.

Munich – The latest survey success by the Greens shows, among other things, that climate protection is becoming increasingly important for many Germans. Especially in conservative circles, however, the party of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is considered a “prohibition party” that tries to achieve its climate protection goals primarily through restrictions.

Climate protection survey: A clear majority of Germans do not want to do without meat for the environment

A survey by the opinion research institute Forsa, which was commissioned by the editorial network Germany, now wanted to find out how great the willingness of the population is to limit themselves personally for climate protection. The results show that the majority of Germans are only partially prepared to limit themselves personally for more climate protection.

Among other things, 67 percent of those questioned stated that they did not want to forego meat consumption for the benefit of the environment. With regard to renewable energies, only 22 percent were in favor of building wind or hydropower plants in the vicinity of their own place of residence “without any restrictions”. Another 59 percent have “certain concerns” about this issue.

Climate protection: 56 percent of Germans want to do without domestic flights

The survey on the subject of travel identified the greatest willingness among the population. 58 percent said they would do without domestic flights in the future. In addition, 21 percent of those surveyed would already do this. As with flying, a majority (56 percent) were in favor of restricting cruise ship traffic.

With regard to everyday mobility, 44 percent said they would use local public transport instead of the car more often in the future. However, only seven percent want to do without the car completely. However, 34 percent of those surveyed said that they could imagine swapping their current car for an electric car in the next three years. (fd)