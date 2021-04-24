D.he Texan cattle rancher and oil man Bobby Helmers had six wind turbines built on his pastures in San Angelo, Texas three years ago. He turned off the oil pumps that had been pumping the black gold out of the earth for years. If there is any need to symbolize the transformation of the American energy industry, it is this one. Texas, grown up with oil, has blossomed into America’s largest supplier of wind power and is also preparing to catch up with California in terms of solar energy. The coal-fired power plant park lost a third of its capacity within ten years. Meanwhile, the market value of Tesla has climbed seven times that of the Daimler car company, which is around a hundred years older.

Developments like these strengthened the Norwegian Jarand Rystad at the beginning of 2019 in his conviction that there is no going back: the industrialized nations will burn less and less oil, gas and coal. When Rystad founded his now globally established energy analysis company in 2004, representatives of the fossil fuel industry were his most important customers. Two years ago he was able to see that the sun and wind are becoming competitive. Since then, the “green” restructuring of the economy has been the central advisory topic at Rystad Energy.

On this side of the Atlantic, too, the train is roaring in the direction of decarbonization, industry representatives are constantly shouting. The business with “green” products is flourishing. Europe’s largest car company Volkswagen will invest 35 billion euros in electromobility by the mid-2020s – the stock market is enthusiastic, VW’s share price has more than doubled since the Corona low last spring. The energy group RWE has said goodbye to its role as a fossil power plant operator and now earns most of its money with offshore wind power projects.

Dramatic drop in costs

Globally, investments in low-carbon technologies climbed to $ 500 billion last year, according to Bloomberg analysts, despite the pandemic, a tenth more than in 2019. In comparison, this is about as much as the entire German auto industry implemented in 2019. Renewable energies accounted for around $ 300 billion. This is followed by the electrification of transport (140 billion) and heating (50 billion). Renewables emerged stronger from the Corona crisis, underlined the World Economic Forum this week. Consulting agencies such as OliverWyman and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) outline at regular intervals what potential lies dormant in eco-technologies, especially for German machine and plant manufacturers. According to BCG, these key industries can expect up to 10 trillion euros in sales by 2050.

But the United States should also be among the winners. The renovation is in full swing. Neither the so-called Fracker, who made America’s comeback as the leading oil and natural gas nation, nor former President Donald Trump, who terminated the Paris Climate Agreement, nor America’s old auto industry, which successfully lobbyed for relaxed emissions standards, can stop change. While the pandemic saw investment in gas and oil shrink sharply, more solar panels and wind turbines were installed in America in 2020 than ever before.

One reason for the expansion of renewables is the dramatic drop in costs: Since 2009, it has become almost 90 percent cheaper in America to generate electricity with solar energy, and the cost reduction for wind energy is almost 70 percent, calculates Princeton researcher Jesse Jenkins. In combination with battery systems, which themselves have become 85 percent cheaper, renewables are competitive if they can deliver. Large battery storage systems, which store electricity for days until it is needed, are not yet technically advanced and also expensive. However, in 2020, record-capacity power storage batteries were installed across America’s power grids that can smooth short-term spikes in demand and supply, including the world’s largest battery in San Diego.