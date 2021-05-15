ofLuisa Billmayer shut down

Angela Merkel and Luisa Neubauer spoke about generation-friendly climate protection at the Kirchentag. The activist criticized the actions of the federal government.

Berlin / Frankfurt – At the Third Ecumenical Church Congress, Chancellor Angela Merkel * spoke about the climate crisis in the video link “The future is only possible together”. Merkel said that the current economy and way of life will be put to a tough test. “It’s really thick boards that we have to drill.” At the end of April, the Federal Constitutional Court announced in a ruling that the initial climate protection law was not far-reaching and that the period after 2030 must be regulated in more detail. The Federal Cabinet then decided on a new version of the climate law on Wednesday.

Climate protection: Neubauer accuses the government of “breaching trust”

Luisa Neubauer from Fridays For Future described the federal government’s insufficient climate protection as a “breach of trust”. At first, she herself did not consider it necessary to file a constitutional complaint against the government. She trusted that politics would solve the crises. But that is currently not the case. “That the federal government has not only overslept through climate protection for years, but has blocked it and pushed the climate crisis forward,” has become clear through scientific calculations.

That is why the activists turned to the court. Overall, the decision of the Constitutional Court is revolutionary because it states that all generations must have the same rights – also in the future. “That changes the approach of climate policy fundamentally,” the 25-year-old notes.

Chancellor Merkel * showed understanding for Neubauer’s point. “I also understand – and that makes me a bit sad, of course – that young people say, ‘Man, we had to go to court before they really give us what we are due in the government’.” However, it also applies : “In a democracy I always have to get majorities for something.” Your own constituency is a rural one, and there, for example, there are many concerns about wind turbines. “That works very well

massively to the point. Every new power line that we have to build is lamented. ”If you don’t take the people with you, this could also mean that at some point the climate deniers might have a majority, which they definitely don’t want.

Climate protection: Neubauer criticizes Merkel’s reference to the majority problem

Neubauer criticized Merkel’s reference to democracy. “That implies it would be democracy that stands in our way,” said the activist. The question “How much climate protection can we afford before democracy is overstretched?” Is not the right approach for Neubauer. Instead, she ponders: “What do democracies need in the 21st century to get us through these crises, how do they have to be equipped? Because it is obvious that more climate crises will not do our democracies any good. ”In general, society cannot decide on more or less climate protection. You can only choose between more climate protection * or more climate crisis. (dpa / lb)

