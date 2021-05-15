Experts warn that the new, more ambitious climate protection targets cannot be achieved without an earlier coal phase-out. But the Chancellor is sticking to the agreed exit by 2038 at the latest.

NAccording to the will of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the agreed coal phase-out should remain in place by 2038 at the latest, despite the stricter climate protection decisions of the federal government. “Those affected need a bit of reliability on the way to climate neutrality,” said Merkel on Saturday in a digital discussion at the Ecumenical Church Congress. “I don’t want to untie it after a year,” the Chancellor rejected calls for the state end date for coal use to be brought forward.

However, Merkel pointed out that the actual use of coal depends heavily on the CO2 price in European emissions trading for greenhouse gases. Even now, a tonne price of 50 euros ensures that lignite is used less and thus less electricity produced from coal is exported. The development can no longer be controlled solely at national level. A possible earlier exit from coal will decide which technology can best cope with rising CO2 prices, said Merkel. In 2020, the federal and state governments agreed to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2038 at the latest. According to some experts, more ambitious climate protection goals cannot be achieved without an earlier coal phase-out.

On Wednesday, RWE announced that the coal phase-out depends, among other things, on a faster expansion of green electricity. The question of the date of the coal phase-out also plays a role in the state election campaign in Saxony-Anhalt. A new state parliament will be elected there on June 6th.