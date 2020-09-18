E.At first glance, one of the paradoxical effects of exploring the cosmos is that looking into distant expanses can simultaneously change the perspective of one’s own cosmic home. This was already established around 50 years ago, when the first images of the earth from space began to change our relationship to our home planet, which appeared so small and vulnerable from space. Who knows how inhospitable the cosmos can be for us humans beyond the atmospheric limits of our planet, may develop a different view of the magic and improbabilities of his home. It is therefore perhaps no coincidence that the astrophysicist community is increasingly discussing the question of what responsibility they themselves bear for climate change and how they can reduce their own contribution to it. The journal “Nature Astronomy” has now documented this reflection process in its latest issue in six international articles.

The fact that astronomers are particularly concerned with this topic is not surprising for very practical reasons: Astronomers are known to travel a lot – not only because the relatively small community regularly meets at international conferences, but also because they spend time observing at telescopes that are often isolated decisively determine their research practice. In addition, there are computationally intensive simulations that cause high energy requirements and thus indirectly contribute to the emission of greenhouse gases by the astrophysicists. Astronomers are no less responsible for reducing their own emissions than any other person in the world, write Australian astronomers around Adam Stevens.

Supercomputers as climate offenders

In order to tackle this, they would first have to know the sources and relative proportions of emissions in order to then work on reducing them in a second step. In their study, they did that for Australia and came to the conclusion that the research-related emissions of an average Australian astronomer with 37 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (tCO₂e) per year are 40 percent higher than those of a typical Australian. Interestingly, according to the estimates, this is mainly due to power-intensive calculations on supercomputers. Much smaller contributions come from flights and the operation of observatories and research institutes.

Looking back, the Heidelberg Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) has made a very similar calculation for Germany for 2018. The balance sheet of Knud Jahnke and his colleagues differs from that of their Australian colleagues. Not only is the average emissions per astronomer, at 18.1 tCO₂e per year, well below the Australian value. In addition, air travel actually makes up the largest share for them. The differences are partly explained by the fact that the Australians used a different emissions calculator that estimates the emissions to be significantly lower than the one used by the Germans. At the same time, it is noticeable in the German balance that the secondary emissions resulting from electricity consumption in Germany are much lower in view of the significantly lower share of fossil energy sources (47 percent compared to 83 percent in Australia). And yet: It is alarming that the greenhouse gas emissions per MPIA researcher are around three times as high as the German targets set in the Paris climate agreement for 2030 in order to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees, write the Heidelberg team.

Lessons from the pandemic

Suggestions as to how this value could be reduced significantly in the coming years result from further detailed studies. The Covid-19 pandemic unexpectedly demonstrated how the number of air travel can be reduced significantly this year. The need to hold large conferences entirely digitally has enabled a direct comparison of emissions from face-to-face and online events. Scientists working with Leonhard Burtscher from the MPIA did the specific calculations using the example of the annual meeting of the European Astronomical Society (EAS). In 2019 this meeting took place in Lyon with 1240 participants, in 2020 with 1777 participants as a virtual conference.