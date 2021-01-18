30 million emission-free cars: “That is an ambitious goal, but it can be achieved by 2030 – if the customers play along,” says Thomas Puls, traffic expert at the Institute for the German Economy (IW) in Cologne. In Germany alone, according to the “National Platform for the Future of Mobility”, seven to ten million e-cars will be registered in just under ten years.

There were 199,825 charging points across the EU in 2019, most of them in Holland

And in fact, such cars are picking up speed: while only 37,000 electric vehicles were registered in the EU in 2014, there were 291,000 in 2019. According to the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers, 135,461 battery-electric cars were registered in the third quarter of 2020 alone, 132 percent more than in the same period of the previous year. “The state funding programs are taking effect,” said Puls.

A lack of infrastructure is likely to slow down ambitious plans

But e-mobility is threatened with a short circuit: There are too few charging points. In Germany alone, around one million charging stations will be needed by 2030. To do this, a good 2,000 new public charging points would have to be added every week. Currently there are only 200 a week. There is also a problem across the EU. The EU statistics for 2019 show just under 200,000 stations – 25 percent of them in the Netherlands alone. Germany has 20 percent, Spain just under 3 percent. Puls: “The charging infrastructure is a big sticking point.”

50 percent more rail freight traffic: Austria and Switzerland have increased by 80 and 31 percent respectively since 1990, and the Netherlands have even doubled the transport of goods by train. Germany has a plus of 23 percent. In France, on the other hand, freight traffic fell by 39 percent and in Belgium by 13 percent. “You can’t flip the lever so quickly,” says IW expert Puls. On many routes you are driving at the limit of capacity. And building additional routes by 2030 is “illusory” at the current planning pace.

Twice as many high-speed trains: The plan also failed here because of different signal and power systems – an obstacle to fast international connections. Pulse: “That is why I am skeptical whether the rail will gain in importance as desired.”