So far, the NRW Prime Minister and the new CDU chairman have always been on the side of industry. That is probably the heaviest mortgage for black-green.

BERLIN taz | It was quite symptomatic: In his otherwise widely praised application speech at the digital CDU party congress on the weekend, Armin Laschet never explicitly mentioned the mega-topic of climate protection. Only once in the 15 minutes is it on the sidelines: When he cites the coal phase-out by 2038, which has been sharply criticized by the climate movement, as an example of “bringing economy and economy together”.

And here, too, he primarily takes the point of view of those who earn their money with the coal, and describes what it was like “when I had to explain to the miners at the works meeting: Your power plant will be closed.”

In a program paper that he had written shortly before the party congress with his team partner Jens Spahn, Laschet pleaded for “environmental policy with a sense of proportion that relies on cooperation and not on confrontation”.

That describes his previous role in climate policy well: While other leading members have recently recognized the economic opportunities that a climate-friendly restructuring of industry offers, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister always saw his task in facing too much ambition in terms of Kimaschutz and one to warn of the threat of excessive demands on the economy.

A climactic stimulus figure

Laschet became a stimulus for the climate movement, especially in connection with the Hambach Forest. For a long time, he took the view that the forest near the Hambach open-cast lignite mine could not be saved.

He later admitted that the building rights, with which the evacuation of the tree houses there by the police was justified, was only a “pretext”. Laschet also always supported the commissioning of the new Datteln 4 coal-fired power station. And for wind power, North Rhine-Westphalia is currently planning a restrictive distance regulation of 1,000 meters from residential developments under Laschet’s leadership, which should significantly slow down expansion.

A coalition with the Greens – which currently represents the most realistic power option for the Union for the period after the federal election – does not necessarily have to stand in the way of Laschet’s past failures.

But negotiations with the new CDU chief about the clear advance of the German coal phase-out, which is necessary for climate policy, should not be easy. After all, the core of his party conference speech was the subject of trust. And according to his own account, he learned its importance from his father – a miner.