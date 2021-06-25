For Germany, stricter requirements for reducing CO2 emissions will apply in the future.

On Friday, the Federal Council approved the new climate protection law passed by the Bundestag on Thursday evening. It stipulates that Germany should reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65 percent compared to 1990 levels by 2030 and by 88 percent by 2040. Greenhouse gas neutrality should be achieved by 2045 at the latest.

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) was satisfied with the new regulation. “This is a milestone in Germany’s climate protection policy,” she said in the Federal Council. “Climate protection can only succeed if we act immediately, if we do not lose any time.” At the same time, she admitted that she would have wished for more from the Union, for example with regard to the speed limit or the requirement for solar roofs for new buildings.

In contrast, the Environment Minister of Schleswig-Holstein, Jan Philipp Albrecht (Greens) called for more efforts in climate protection. There are still no concrete measures to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gases. A future federal government must quickly take further steps. “There is still a lack of clear concepts for climate protection at the federal level”, criticized the Rhineland-Palatinate climate protection minister Anne Spiegel (Greens).

The Generations Foundation, in which young climate activists are mainly represented, spoke of a “missed opportunity”. “The plans are far from sufficient to get on the 1.5-degree path,” said Paula Albrecht from the Foundation’s youth council.

The managing director of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), Holger Lösch, warned against additional costs for companies due to the stricter emission targets. The federal government must clarify how this can be achieved “without economic and social disruptions”.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch criticized the failure of the EU’s resistance to relieve tenants of the CO2 price. He spoke of a “brazen lobbying policy for the real estate industry” which “undermines the acceptance of climate protection”. The German Tenants’ Association also criticized the lack of a fair burden sharing through the involvement of landlords and landlords.

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities demanded more money from the federal government for the measures required to achieve the stricter emission targets. General manager Gerd Landsberg referred in the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” about the costs for the necessary energetic renovation of buildings.

The new law should now be presented to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for signature. It will then take effect upon publication.

bk / pw