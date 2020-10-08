Endowed with 50 million pounds, this prize will distinguish five laureates per year for the next ten years. Prince William wants to “replace the current pessimism with optimism”.

Prince William is committed to the climate. The heir to the British throne, second in the order of succession, will present in autumn 2021 the first edition of his prize dedicated to the environment, announced Thursday, October 8 his Royal Foundation. The objective of the initiative is “replace current pessimism with optimism” by rewarding solutions to the climate crisis, according to the press release.

Endowed with 50 million pounds over ten years (around 55 million euros), the Earthshot Prize is seen as “the most prestigious global environmental award in history”. he “will spur change and help repair our planet over the next ten years – a critical decade for Earth”, specified the foundation of the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

Supported by a coalition of personalities, organizations and companies, this prize will distinguish five laureates per year for the next ten years “with the aim of finding at least 50 solutions to the most important challenges facing the world by 2030 “. The winners will be announced each year at a ceremony in a different city around the world, starting with the top five in London in autumn 2021. Applications will open in November.

In addition to Prince William, 38, the jury will include a number of personalities, from Queen Rania of Jordan to Australian actress Cate Blanchett, including British naturalist David Attenborough, Colombian singer Shakira or Christina Figueres, ex-climate manager. of ONU.

The Earthshot Prize will reward people (activists, scientists, economists, etc.) as well as companies, organizations, governments, cities and even countries proposing “viable solutions” to the climate crisis, making it possible to improve “living conditions in the world, in particular for the communities most exposed to climate change”.