Climate policy World finance ministers talk about climate action – Vanhanen: “The bike is turning in the right direction”

The United States joined the Climate Coalition of Finance Ministers.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) estimates that finance ministers and central banks around the world now have a strong commitment to tackling climate change and taking concrete action on climate change.

On Tuesday, Vanhanen spoke at an international meeting of the Finance Coalition of Finance Ministers. The coalition includes about 60 countries and about 20 international organizations.

“Every speech used reflected a strong awakening and commitment to action to combat and prevent climate change. That was the main message of the meeting, ”Vanhanen said after the meeting.

“The bike is spinning in the right direction.”

Climate Coalition was established in April 2019 in Washington. Finland was proactive in this matter. The co-operation is based on the so-called Helsinki principles.

The coalition seeks to integrate climate change into the design of economic policy and financing solutions, as finance ministers play a key role in this through taxation and spending proposals.

No concrete decisions are made at the meetings. Instead, participants share their thoughts and, in Vanhanen’s words, give “peer support” to each other.

On Tuesday, the agenda included economic recovery in the wake of the corona pandemic, as well as economic growth and the transition to a carbon-neutral economy. In addition, the role of finance ministers and central banks in managing climate risks was discussed.

According to Vanhanen, one of the messages of the remote meeting was that in the post-coronary pandemic recovery, the green transition – such as renewable energy and energy saving – is a priority worldwide.

“This is also a terribly important message to the industry and services that there will be global demand for this industry in the coming years.”

“I do not remember who said at this meeting that it is not billions but thousands of billions that will be invested in these sectors in the coming years.”

As a new member The coalition was now joined by, among others, the United States, a former president Donald Trumpin during the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. With the change of power, it has rejoined the treaty.

Vanhanen considered it significant that the United States is now willing to engage in international climate cooperation. In April, it is organizing a climate summit, during which it is due to announce its 2030 emission reduction target, Vanhanen said.

“However, the United States is such a hugely important player in international politics, economic policy and technological development that their role in the fight against climate change is also extremely important.”

China also spoke at the meeting on observer status. It has not yet expressed its willingness to join the coalition, but according to Vanhanen, China also emphasized the need for stronger climate action.

China has said aims to end carbon growth before 2030. It intends to be carbon neutral before 2060.