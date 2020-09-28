Climate policy Top researchers list five ways in which Finland could simultaneously improve employment and reduce emissions

The climate panel’s recommended list includes energy efficiency and heating renovations, construction of electric charging stations, tramway investments and renewable energy pilot projects.

Finland the climate panel proposes a number of stimulus measures to the economy that could simultaneously improve employment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The most effective way would be to increase investment in renewable energy and to support renovations that improve the energy efficiency of buildings or change the way they are heated away from oil.

The Climate Panel is a scientific and independent body of experts that supports climate policy planning and decision-making. The panel will include fourteen top scientists working in key disciplines for climate policy.

The government is considering stimulus measures in the forthcoming budget debate, in addition to which the stimulus will continue in the coming years through the EU stimulus fund. Finland will receive EUR 3.2 billion in stimulus money from the fund. Member States must submit their plans for the use of the stimulus package to the European Commission and obtain the approval of the other Member States.

“A strong green stimulus package can be built for Finland’s stimulus measures,” says the chairman of the climate panel Markku Ollikainen.

By green revitalization, he means revitalization that increases employment, improves GDP and, at the same time, speeds up the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“When we have decisions to stop using coal and to phase out the use of peat, these actions will definitely promote them.”

Climate panel highlights five stimulus measures. These are energy efficiency renovations of buildings, heating renovations of buildings, construction of electric charging stations, tramway investments and renewable energy pilot projects.

An analysis of these five packages shows, according to climate panel calculations, that the renewable energy and tram investment packages would clearly revitalize the economy the most.

The renewable energy package is estimated to increase GDP by about 0.035 percent by the end of 2021 relative to the recession caused by the coronavirus. The climate panel would assume that package would include an offshore wind pilot, deep-sea thermal projects and a major solar power project.

Urban tram projects would have the greatest employment impact during the construction phase. In addition to rail investments, renewable energy pilot projects would also significantly increase the number of employees.

“Actions are fast-acting and time-limited. If you look at it from the perspective of traditional fiscal stimulus, they work exactly as stimulus measures must work, and they clearly have the ability to lift Finland out of the covid-19 recession, ”Ollikainen says.

The most emission reductions would come from renewable energy pilots, according to climate panel estimates. The panel places particular emphasis on deep-sea heat, which could replace district heating currently produced with coal and peat.

“The panel did not want to prioritize what should be done about these. If policymakers decide to revitalize with big money, it’s a good idea to pick as many packages as possible or as many individual measures as possible within packages. Their ability to reduce emissions and improve employment has become apparent in the calculations, ”says Ollikainen.

Correction 28.9. at 3:10 p.m .: The climate panel has corrected its bulletin and, contrary to what was previously read in the story, the renewable energy package will not increase GDP by 3.5 per cent but by 0.035 per cent by the end of 2021.