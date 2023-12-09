Climate policy | The Greens’ Ohisalo blamed the current government for the climate measures of previous years

The information is especially based on statistics from 2022, when Ohisalo served as Minister of Environment and Climate. The drop is largely due to the reduction of forest sinks.

The greens Member of Parliament and former Minister of the Environment and Climate Maria Ohisalo accused on Saturday morning Petteri Orpon (kok) government that Finland’s ranking in the evaluation of states’ climate actions in the CCPI index has dropped.

Finland was still in 15th place in the 2023 measurement. In the 2024 report, the ranking is dropped to 26th place.

“And it’s not surprising at all! Due to the current government, Finland has moved from 15th to 26th place in the index that evaluates countries’ climate actions. At the same time, Finland is talking to the world about its beautiful actions, including the prime minister. Here are the displays,” Ohisalo wrote on the messaging service X.

Ohisalo’s view was commented on by saying that the calculations for 2024 have been made mainly with the data of 2021 and 2022. Ohisalo was the Minister of Environment and Climate from June 2022 to June 2023.

Later on Saturday, Ohisalo deleted his message from X. He apologized and said that the measurement was already done before the current government.

See also Russian attack | Russia's advance in Bahmut is already causing concern, but according to the expert, the operation makes no sense The outgoing chairman of the Greens, Maria Ohisalo, at the party meeting in Seinäjoki in June.

HS checked the basis of the calculation. Reading the basis for calculating the CCPI index, it is difficult to see at least a solid connection with the actions of the current government that started in June 2023.

The survey gives points in four different sectors, emissions reduction, the amount of renewable energy, energy use and climate policy. Finland’s climate policy ranking has even risen from 11th place to 5th place in the estimate. The comparison includes 63 countries.

Finland is still among the leaders in the use of renewable energy. All in all, Finland’s balance of index points has hardly changed as a whole, but the country’s relative position has weakened.

A comparison at the top are Denmark and Estonia.

However, the first three places are not shared, because the Germanwatch organization, which maintains the index, does not consider the actions of any country to be sufficient in preventing climate change.

Finland’s position in the index is weakened the most by the fact that Finland uses a lot of energy per inhabitant. In this comparison, Finland ranks right at the tail end.

The high energy consumption is due, among other things, to Finland’s cold climate, long distances and energy-intensive industry.

In the 2024 index, Finland’s ranking has fallen the most in the emissions comparison. Finland fell from 10th place to 31st place. Its importance in the index is the greatest.

The main reason is the calculation already published in 2021. According to it, forest sinks have decreased because emissions from drained peatlands have increased, felling volumes have increased and the growth rate of forests has slowed down.

by Germanwatch the report is also based on interviews, not just statistics.

Regarding Finland, the report mentions the leading consultant of the Third Rock consulting company as common information Veikko Sajaniemi. He does not know how many people were interviewed for the survey in Finland.

Sajaniemi says that the climate policy of the current government may have some influence on the final result.

“However, they are people who answer the survey. Yes, the answers will certainly be influenced by what the climate policy signal is at that moment.”

However, the share of climate policy in the weight of the index is only 20 percent, while the share of emissions is 40 percent.

“In a country the size of Finland, the margin of error for expert interviews can be quite large, no matter who answers the survey in any given year,” Sajaniemi says.

by Germanwatch according to the report, Finland has an ambitious climate policy, but it is far from its climate goals.

Finland’s central problem is that it still relies too much on the carbon sinks of forests, which have weakened.

The report mentions the current government. According to Germanwatch, the line of the new government is less ambitious than the previous one.

Organization praises Finland for its use of renewable energy. Finland’s role in climate policy also receives praise.

The organization’s advice to Finland is the same as, for example, the Finnish Climate Panel. Finland needs to reduce traffic and agricultural emissions and strengthen the carbon sinks of land use and forestry.