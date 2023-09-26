KLima protection should be the top priority, the traffic light promised in its coalition agreement. After almost two years, little of this claim has been fulfilled, and the coalition partners are still sticking to it, at least verbally. At a United Nations climate summit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently called global warming “undoubtedly the greatest global challenge”. Germany, said the Chancellor, follows words with deeds. It was about financial aid for climate protection in other countries.

In this country, big climate speeches are followed by small actions. Climate protection minister Robert Habeck even had to admit that his own climate protection program was not enough to achieve the national goals by 2030. These are in the law, and the Federal Constitutional Court has made it clear that it expects compliance.

Where action is lacking, suspicion grows that parts of the government are not serious about climate protection. The FDP in particular is under suspicion. From the critics’ point of view, this is consistent with the fact that the Liberals in the cabinet have pushed through a reform of the climate protection law, according to which each sector no longer has to meet its targets separately; If the Bundestag also agrees, the goals will only apply jointly to all departments in the future. This relieves the burden on the liberal transport minister, in whose area the targets have been clearly missed and who has so far shown little effort to change this.

Contrary to what we hear from the SPD and especially the Greens, this is not an attack on climate protection. Sectors do not matter for the atmospheric gas mixture – what is crucial is that fewer greenhouse gases are added quickly. The FDP should use the debate about the reform to dispel suspicions against them in climate policy. The liberals don’t have to go green for this, they just have to apply liberal principles to an area that is too important to be left to individual parties.







It should be easy for the FDP to abolish subsidies

Even in the face of a hot period, why is it that less taxes are due on diesel than on gasoline, even though the fuel is more harmful to the climate? Why is there no energy tax on the kerosene burned on domestic flights? According to the Federal Environment Agency, Germany grants climate-damaging subsidies or tax rebates worth billions every year. Addressing their dismantling should not be difficult for the FDP.

Bureaucracy also needs to be reduced in many areas. The traffic light has inherited a mountain of regulations that one legislative period will hardly be enough to remove. It would be wise to start in areas that enable sustainable economic growth. The Green Party’s Robert Habeck has shown that this is possible: Now that regulations have been dropped and deadlines have been shortened, the lull in the expansion of wind power is over. FDP leader Christian Lindner was right when he spoke of “free energy” – the Free Democrats should remember this and support the expansion of renewables.

Free travel for emission-free citizens

This also applies to infrastructure that enables climate-neutral mobility. The climate gap is particularly large in the area of ​​​​the liberal transport minister. Renovating rails is not enough. It is important to overcome blockages in expansion and new construction routes. Liberal optimism for the future would help. Free travel for emission-free citizens – on rails, car and bicycle roads.







Above all, however, the FDP should do everything in its power to ensure that the market helps to achieve what can only be achieved through regulations at the expense of freedom or lengthy readjustments: actions that are harmful to the climate must quickly become more expensive. Anyone who heats with natural gas or even oil or uses gasoline is exacerbating climate change, which will cost a lot of money. It is a liberal imperative to price such costs accordingly. To ensure that higher prices do not drive angry yellow vests onto the streets, the FDP should work to increase the revenue from CO 2 -Prices to be paid back to the citizens as climate money. Then climate-friendly action is also financially worthwhile.

Why should the FDP in particular push climate protection more decisively? Because freedom and responsibility depend on each other. With this insight, the FDP could show that it is serious about the fight against climate change and is already making expected future losses of freedom a political problem.

But the following still applies: Children are responsible for their parents, who know how to slow down global warming – but who would prefer to rely on the technologies of the 19th and 20th centuries for a few more years. There are many in this country who pride themselves on keeping their political beliefs cool. You should have several Democratic climate change parties to choose from. Because that too is freedom.