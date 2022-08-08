After a relatively disastrous year in which his bills fell, prices and inflation rose uncontrollably and his popularity figures plummeted, US President Biden can finally credit himself with a major political triumph. On Sunday, the Senate passed a bill addressing the transition to renewable energy and the rising costs of medical care. That is, his Democratic party members hope, just in time to avoid a predicted debacle in November’s midterm parliamentary elections.

The law is a serious step towards a more sustainable climate policy and real cost savings on medicines. This brings Biden closer to his climate goal: halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The independent think tank Rhodium Group previously calculated that the measures could lead to 31 to 44 percent less emissions than in 2005. Without this proposal, the government would not get further than a quarter to a third of that reference date.

Not a tough bastard

With that new climate policy, and with the popular cost-cutting drug for Americans in the Medicare social security package, Democrats can gain ground for their voters. But the symbolic side is just as important. Not only can the success help Biden shake off his tough-ass image, it also shows that it can still be done: meaningful legislation in times of crippling polarization. In January, 50 percent of those polled in a Monmouth University poll still favor a Republican majority in the House and Senate, compared to 43 percent for Democrats. In the most recent poll this month, those numbers have been reversed.

While Republicans grapple with primaries in which former President Trump’s radical candidates defeat moderate-conservative party members, the Democratic primarys are causing little commotion. This is conscious: With the dwindling support for Biden personally, there is still a need for moderate politics among most of the electorate. The Democrats nailed that. Hence, pro-Democratic organizations have taken the cynical step of financially supporting the most radical Republican candidates in several primaries.

A law to combat climate change and reduce drug costs seemed illusory after Bidens last year Build Back Better law had been defeated over objections from two conservative party members. Old-fashioned haggling eventually convinced the two.

The law with the confusing name ‘Inflation Reduction Act 2022’ (which is exactly something it does not do) comes after a series of successes. Democrats passed laws through Congress to control firearms sales, manufacture semiconductors for chips in the US, provide medical care to veterans sick from toxic chemicals or radiation exposure while on missions. Those laws were also backed by Republican representatives — an election promise from Biden.

estimation error

Not a single Republican supported the climate and drug bill, which will soon be in the House of Representatives after the Senate. For Republicans, allocating 370 billion dollars (363 billion euros) for climate measures is unimaginable. prominent Republicans taunted the proposals on befriended TV shows. The intention to expand the tax authorities in particular was the target of ridicule.

Their sarcasm couldn’t hide the fact that Republican leader Mitch McConnell made an error of judgment last month. He was so convinced that conservative Senator Joe Manchin of coal state West Virginia would never support a climate bill that he unwittingly agreed to a bill to encourage semiconductor manufacturing. When Manchin announced a few hours later that he would also agree to the amended climate law, Republicans tried to withdraw their support for the semiconductor bill. In their anger at the Democrats’ successful coup, some Republican politicians have even spoken out against a bill to assist sick veterans — a PR error of the first order. In the end, all the laws were passed.

The Democrats are silent about the feathers they have had to leave. They had to allow Senator Manchin to allow a pipeline through West Virginia. The court where environmental activists have consistently been right with objections to the pipeline has been stripped of jurisdiction on the issue. Henceforth, the complainants must plead their case in an appeals court in Washington – where Manchin apparently expects to win.

They have also had to admit to a second conservative Democrat, Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, that the corporate income tax, one of the pillars of the bill’s funding, will not be applied to investment companies. Those are significant capitulations — reaffirming the Democratic Party’s commitment to this bill, watered down as it has been since Biden formulated his Build Back Better plan in 2020.