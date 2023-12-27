Home page World

Sandra Sporer

It didn't work out with a white Christmas. However, a new weather situation could now bring snow again – as early as January 2024.

Munich – Statistically speaking, the end of January is the coldest in winter, the weather portal informs weather.com. According to some weather forecasts, temperatures are expected to slowly get cooler again at the start of 2024. Then it could be really wintery again. Apart from the snow chaos at the beginning of December, the winter has been very mild so far. The temperatures predicted for January are still expected to be significantly too warm.

Polar vortex is expected to bring winter onset in January 2024 – temperatures still too warm?

The portal reports in the weather forecast for January weather.com, that both the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the American NOAA weather model predict excessively high temperatures for the first month of 2024. On average it should be three degrees too warm.

It will still be a little more wintry in January. So says meteorologist Jan Schenk from The Weather Channel opposite Focus Although initially mild temperatures are also forecast for January, it is expected to get cooler towards the end of the month. He predicts a drop in temperatures from the second week of January. “Winter could come back,” says Schenk.

The big onset of winter over Christmas didn't happen, but it could turn white again in January. © Plusphoto/Imago

Winter comeback in Germany: weather phenomenon is supposed to cause temperatures to drop

This development is related to the polar vortex over Europe and – indirectly – to El Niño. The polar vortex could subside. This then leads to a high pressure area over the Atlantic. For Germany, this may mean cold air flows from the north and east.

El Niño is also strong again this year. Although this has no direct influence on the local weather, explained Focus, but there is still a pattern. In almost every El Niño year there is a late disruption of the polar vortex, as the portal also predicts for next January.

However, a Jestream is currently heading towards Germany. Meanwhile, Lower Bavaria is struggling with a wave of floods – and more rain is already on the way. (Sandra Sporer)