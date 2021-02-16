There is some Copa Libertadores climate before the duel that Barcelona will play, with Gerard Piqué from the start, and Paris Saint Germain for the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League. And is that the fans of the Catalan team are determined to upset the French team, especially its owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the one who threatens to take Lionel Messi out of them. The hostile reception on Monday was joined by a concentration of culé supporters on Tuesday to encourage their team and to repudiate the French. “P $ G bitch”Said the flag with which the Catalans mobilized.

Around 500 fans were those who came to the gates of the Camp Nou, between chants of encouragement for their own and offensive towards the rivals. Supporters crowded near the entrance to the parking lot where the footballers enter to encourage them. Some rolled down their car windows to say hello. Then they went to the entrance gate of the stadium and there they aimed at PSG and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It is recalled that several Barcelona fans rebuked the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on Monday on his arrival in the Catalan capital. According to television images, the Qatari businessman received serious insults when he entered a Barcelona hotel. In addition, some Barça fans reproached him for his interest in signing Leo Messi this summer, taking advantage of the fact that the Argentine striker ends his contract with Barcelona.

“Leave Messi, thief” or “give me a million euros” were some of the cries that Al-Khelaifi had to hear, at the gates of a Barcelona-PSG, scheduled for this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m., which arrives marked because of the growing rivalry that has arisen between the two teams about Messi’s future.

Yes, the preview of the Barcelona-PSG duel is loaded, so loaded that it seems like a Libertadores climate …