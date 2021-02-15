A discussion about the culture of debate in the Corona crisis is breaking out in German politics. Right in the middle of it all was the SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach.

Berlin – The SPD-Bundestag members and Health expert Karl Lauterbach stands since the beginning of Corona pandemic increasingly in the public eye. The doctor of medicine and studied Epidemiologist the current situation in the Corona pandemic assess it better than hardly any other politician. The conclusions the Lauterbach draws from his assessment, but not everyone seems to like it and so the SPD politician always put up with constructive criticism and savage insults alike.

Karl Lauterbach: Wolfgang Kubicki agrees with Hansi Flick and criticizes counterproductive “alarmism”

Finally, the statements from FC Bayern coach Hansi Flick for a stir that Lauterbach referred to as “so-called experts” who always had to comment on something. The 55-year-old also demanded that the politicians strategy should develop with which one could see a light at the end of the tunnel. Statements that not only made waves in social networks, but also under Politicians sparked a debate.

So seems among other things Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) few problems with the utterances of Flick to have. The 68-year-old even joined the Bayern coach’s criticism. “I also keep the alarmism off Karl Lauterbach for counterproductive, “said the Bundestag Vice-President t-online. Kubicki threw the SPD politician before not dealing with “how it can succeed with the virus to live. ”Similar to Hansi Flick lack the FDP politician the perspectives in Lauterbachs Statement. “Of course we need in dealing with the Corona crisis more light at the end of the tunnel, ”demands the 68-year-old.

Kevin Kühnert criticizes Hansi Flick – shares responsibility for “climates of hatred” around Karl Lauterbach

Also the former federal chairman of Jusos Kevin Kühnert had responded to the criticism of the Bayern coach expressed, but rather placed himself on the side of his party colleague and Flicks Advance sharply criticized. If you then “just put it on without reflecting on it, as so-called Experts | and if there is no justification in the matter where the contradiction lies, then you also have to bear responsibility for sowing such a climate of hatred, ”the 31-year-old told SID.

Bold further stressed that he was an apology for the Bayern coach would approve: “That is why I would like you to reconsider these statements and agree with Karl Lauterbach sorry. ”The 31-year-old also noted that Karl Lauterbach and other politicians, journalists or academics who deal with the pandemic argued that in the past few weeks more and more victims of “death threats” or “violent fantasies” had been made. Given these circumstances, spoke Bold of a “climate of hatred”.

Karl Lauterbach comments on the Flick criticism – Kubicki worries about the culture of debate

Kubicki however, was critical of the “relentlessness in the culture of debate” that the FDP politician meanwhile I’m very worried. corona have promoted a “dull black and white thinking” that no longer allows differentiation. Kubicki As a result, self-assertion is the primary goal and less an attempt to find the better way.

Karl Lauterbach himself commented on the allegations of the Bayern coach and emphasized the importance of the discourse. “If Hansi Flick disagrees, he should just bring his arguments. He doesn’t have to be an expert for that. Other arguments also count, ”he said SPD politician. Lauterbach also had an answer to why he would comment so often. “‘So-called experts’ express themselves because journalists ask for their opinion.” (fd / SID)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld