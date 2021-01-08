Climate Norway plans to triple its emissions tax by 2030

According to the industry, the tax could gnaw at Norway’s competitiveness.

Norway plans to more than triple its carbon tax by 2030, according to Reuters.

The Norwegian government said on Friday that the tax will help it achieve its climate goals. The tax has provoked criticism in the Norwegian oil industry. The opposition considers the effort too ineffective.

At its highest, CO2 emissions would cost NOK 2,000, or around EUR 193 per tonne by 2030. Today, the tax for most industries is € 590, or about € 55 per tonne.

“Norway must ensure that it is worth reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said the Norwegian Minister of the Environment Sveinung Rotevatn said at a news conference on Friday.

Norway is the largest producer of oil and gas in Western Europe. The country aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50-55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The government promises to cut other taxes and fees, but the industry says the tax could undermine competitiveness.

“This could undermine Norway’s competitiveness,” said the director of the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG). Anniken Hauglie on Friday.

Last a report by the International Monetary Fund stated that a general carbon tax would be the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the report, a charge of around € 65 per tonne of CO2 emissions would help keep global warming at the desired two degrees.

In different countries, industry is taxed in many different ways. The comparison is also hampered by the fact that in several countries different industries receive refunds of taxes they have paid.

Also in the case of Norway, the key is how the state will otherwise support the industry, even if a single tax such as a carbon tax is high.